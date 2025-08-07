Trump’s deadline on secondary tariffs arrives; US-Russian relations hang in the balance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is preparing to announce new secondary tariffs Friday on nations who conduct trade with Russia amid its deadly war in Ukraine.

The White House has remained tight-lipped on what those tariffs will look like after the president first said in July they would amount to "100%" tariffs before causing confusion earlier this week when he told reporters he "never said a percentage."

While the specifics of what tax rates nations that trade with Russia could face remain unclear, Trump’s change in posture toward Russian President Vladimir Putin has become increasingly evident.

"Trump's frustrated that the Russians have not taken advantage of his patience and generous offers, but it's very interesting that even after Trump announced he was moving submarines, and even after he announced the tough tariffs, the Russians still want to talk to him," Fred Fleitz, who served as a deputy assistant to Trump and chief of staff of the National Security Council during the president’s first term, told Fox News Digital.

"Putin does not want to anger Trump," he added. "Putin never worried about angering Biden, and I think that this shows a degree of respect.

"It shows what Trump has achieved by exercising leadership on the global stage. And we'll see what happens," Fleitz said, adding he hoped it was not merely a stalling tactic by Putin.

Trump’s return to the White House brought with it a sense of shock as he appeared to distance Washington from its top allies in Europe in favor of attempting to improve diplomatic relations with Putin, culminating in the infamous Oval Office showdown with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February.

While the tussle brought renewed support from his top MAGA base, who favor ending U.S. involvement in foreign wars, it prompted concern among security experts. Ultimately, Trump’s patience with Putin began to shift, with the president consistently expressing his frustration at the Kremlin chief’s continued brutal attacks in Ukraine.

In mid-July, while sitting next to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump announced Putin had 50 days to enter into a ceasefire or face "very severe" tariffs that would affect Moscow's top commodity, oil.

"Tariffs at about 100%, you'd call them secondary tariffs," he had said, indicating that nations that trade with Russia will see 100% tariffs slapped on them when trading with the U.S.

This would most greatly affect China and India, according to data released by the U.S. government Thursday, which showed both nations account for 46% of all Russian oil purchases in 2025.

But the U.S. is also the No. 1 export market for both China and India, which means higher price tags at the checkout line on their products will make Americans think twice before completing those purchases.

After ongoing trade negotiations with both nations and Putin’s continued war effort in Ukraine, Trump last week pushed up his deadline to within 10 days of July 29, forcing a new deadline of Friday.

But while his promised tariffs were met with applause by some in the GOP, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. — he, along with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-N.Y., is pushing the charge for 500% sanctions on Russia — other Republican members have not backed the move.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has been outspoken against not only Trump’s tariffs but the bipartisan sanction push and argued to Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow this week that Trump’s tariffs on allies and foes alike will amount to $2 trillion in taxes for the American consumer.

But Fleitz pushed back on this argument and said he is not convinced that the tariffs will hurt the U.S. or Chinese economy, though Russia and India are likely to feel the pain.

"I think they're going to hurt the Russian and Indian economies," he said, noting that India could recover by buying oil elsewhere. Though some reporting has suggested that India may have saved over $30 billion by increasingly turning to Russian oil during 2022-2024 due to Moscow’s price cuts.

"It is going to be another factor that's going to pressure Putin to agree to a ceasefire. I don't know if that's going to happen immediately or in a few months, but I think it is going to put real pressure, inflict real pain on Russia," Fleitz said.

Once a staunch Trump ally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R- Ga., took to X this week in response to a post by Trump that he would be enforcing tariffs on India for purchasing Russian oil and said, "End Indian H1-B visas replacing American jobs instead and stop funding and sending weapons to the Obama/Biden/Neocon Ukraine Russia war."

Trump’s favorable transition toward Ukraine and European allies has also ruffled some MAGA feathers, though security experts have argued it has given the president better leverage to take on major adversaries like Putin, and by extension, China.

"Diplomacy and negotiations are a good thing," said Fleitz, who serves as vice chair of the America First Policy Institute's Center for American Security. "Peacemaking takes time, and the U.S.-Russia relationship was in a very bad situation when Trump came to office.

"I think these sanctions will hurt Russia very badly," Fleitz continued. "The fact that Trump knows that secondary sanctions on India has, at least temporarily, hurt our relationship is really a remarkable sign of how committed Trump is to these sanctions.

"There's not going to be exceptions. It's not going to be some type of soft strategy with all kinds of loopholes," he added. "I think it shows to Putin how serious Trump is, and it gives Trump leverage to negotiate with Putin."