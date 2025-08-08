Greg Gutfeld shares hilarious story on how he first met Jimmy Fallon during 'Tonight Show' appearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld revealed how he first met fellow late-night host Jimmy Fallon during his Thursday appearance on NBC's "The Tonight Show."

After giving Fallon a warm embrace, Gutfeld quipped that it "brought back memories."

"This is hilarious – we've met before," Fallon began.

"Yes, you have no memory of it," Gutfeld responded. "Which is understandable, because we were wasted."

The "Gutfeld!" host said their encounter took place at an "illegal speakeasy" in Hell's Kitchen roughly 15 years ago owned by their mutual friend Tracy, saying the inside looked "like a place where special ops forces waterboard terrorists."

"You're not making this up. I totally know what you're talking about," Fallon interjected as his memory was coming back to him. "I think I remember bringing beer into the bar, and then him charging me for my own beer."

"That's Tracy. He's very cheap, but if you want somebody dead, he'll do it," Gutfeld joked.

Gutfeld then said he and Fallon saw each other, and the latter's eyes lit up.

"And you run towards me, and you tackle me, like you're a giant golden retriever," Gutfeld recalled. "You're like on top of me. And so we're wrestling. We're wrestling. And then you change, and you start wrestling my buddy Andy, and you're wrestling him. And you guys get on the ground. You guys are now on the ground wrestling."

"What?!" Fallon reacted in disbelief.

"Yes," Gutfeld told him. "So I pull out a cigarette. I light a cigarette, and I'm smoking it, and you stop, and you come over to me, and you grab it, and you crinkle it, and you go, ‘These things will kill you!’ and you threw it. And then I go, ‘Dude, I’m not rich. You're rich.' Cigarettes are expensive in New York City. I yell, and all of a sudden, your face changed, and you looked sad, and then you left."

But, Gutfeld revealed, Fallon returned with a fresh pack just five minutes later and handed it to his future guest.

"I go, ‘That was really sweet. You want me to die,'" Gutfeld said, as Fallon and the audience laughed.

"I'm sorry I tackled you," Fallon said later with a grin.

"It was all very good-natured, and it was a great memory," Gutfeld told the NBC host. "And I'm so glad I finally got to tell you!"

"I'm so happy," Fallon replied. "That's a true story… I remember. All the details you said are correct."

Gutfeld and Fallon also discussed his FOX Nation game show, "What Did I Miss?", where contestants who've been isolated for months try to pick real news from fake news, as well as Gutfeld's winding path to his top-rated hosting gigs on "Gutfeld!" and "The Five."