Suspect who 'ambushed' 2 Pennsylvania state troopers identified after being shot and killed

The suspect who allegedly ambushed two Pennsylvania state troopers in a shooting Thursday afternoon has died, officials confirmed.

Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Commissioner Christopher Paras identified the suspect as 61-year-old Carmine Faino, who, after failed negotiations, was shot and killed by members of a special response team.

Troopers were called to a rural area in Hompson Township in Susquehanna County at about 11:20 a.m. on Thursday morning after receiving reports that shots had been fired in the vicinity.

The call was made by the boyfriend of 57-year-old Lori Wasko, who had been shot and killed in front of her residence near her vehicle.

When troopers arrived, they were ambushed from a "very good distance away," by several rounds of fire.

Trooper Joseph Perechinsky was shot twice in the chest/torso area, while Trooper William Jenkins was shot twice – once in each arm. Perechinsky was able to tourniquet both of Jenkins’ arms.

The vehicles they arrived in sustained several gunshots. Paras would not say exactly how many rounds, but felt confident in saying "dozens of rounds were fired." Two additional troopers arrived to evacuate the two injured troopers.

An EMT responding to the scene, Carl Lawson, also became a victim in the incident after his vehicle was fired at by the gunman. Lawson took evasive action and drove off the side of the road and crashed, sustaining injury. He is listed in stable condition.

Several law enforcement agencies helped to set up a perimeter around Faino. At one point, law enforcement launched a drone, but Faino allegedly shot it down with a firearm. Still, a perimeter was eventually setup up around Faino's location.

"We attempted, at length, to try and negotiate with Mr. Faino," Paras said. "At one point…he was sitting on a propane tank, which caused further concern that he had attempted to turn that into an improvised explosive device."

Paras said police were concerned Faino had other weapons, aside from a semiautomatic long gun he had fired several rounds from. But along with additional weapons, police were also concerned he had explosive devices.

After a period of attempting to negotiate with Faino, Paras said, Faino continued to be a threat and was fatally shot.

Rep. Dan Meuser commented on the shooting.

"Latest update from Susquehanna County: I’ve received word that, to the best of my knowledge, both troopers who were wounded are okay and are recovering," Meuser wrote.

Perechinsky and Jenkins were airlifted to a medical facility for emergency treatment.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said he would visit the area where the shooting happened.

"Lori and I are praying for these brave Troopers, and our thoughts are with their families, friends, and every member of the State Police," Shapiro wrote in a post on X.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., called it "awful news."

"Awful news out of Susquehanna," Fetterman wrote in a post on X. "We are waiting for more information on what happened and keeping these state troopers in our thoughts and prayers."

U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., also acknowledged the incident, stating on social media: "Dina and I are praying for our brave state troopers in Susquehanna County and monitoring the situation closely as more details emerge."

In a post on X, U.S. Republican Rep. Rob Bresnahan Jr. wrote: "My thoughts are with them and their families. Grateful for the bravery and dedication of our law enforcement."

