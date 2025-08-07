Steve Bannon has two-word answer to dismiss 2028 presidential candidacy rumor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After a report by the Daily Mail cited "well-placed" sources close to Steve Bannon who claim he is gearing up for a 2028 presidential run, the former chief strategist to Donald Trump gave a two-word response.

"Trump 2028," Bannon said in response to a report he's seeking political advice for a potential run. The report also claimed Bannon had privately disparaged Vice President JD Vance, considered the top contender to run for the presidency on the GOP's ticket in 2028.

A source in Bannon's inner circle told the Daily Mail Bannon has repeatedly said he does not think Vance is tough enough to run in 2028.

21 DEMOCRATS WHO MAY TRY TO SUCCEED TRUMP IN THE 2028 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

However, this week, President Trump said JD Vance would most likely be his successor. He added that Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio would make a formidable ticket, noting it was "too early" to discuss the matter.

"I think JD Vance would be a great nominee if he decides he wants to do that," Rubio said during an interview with Lara Trump.

SUCCEEDING TRUMP: 6 REPUBLICAN POTENTIAL PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFULS TO KEEP YOUR EYES ON IN 2028

Bannon's two-word response was published by the conservative news outlet The National Pulse, which blasted the Daily Mail for the "thinly sourced story" and argued the article was an effort to drive division within the Republican Party.

Bannon told Politico in March that "all I do is back President Trump and try to move the populist agenda and the America First agenda. I don't think like a politician." Bannon also described the notion of him running for president as "absurd."

In April, Bannon told News Nation that there are "many different alternatives" that could permit Trump to sidestep constitutional term limits, noting in another interview the same month that "we have a team" looking at those alternatives.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Three days after Trump's 2025 inauguration, Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., introduced a constitutional amendment that would allow the president to serve a third and final term.

According to Congress.gov, that proposal was referred to the House Judiciary Committee but has received no further consideration thus far.

The official Trump Store continues selling "TRUMP 2028" merchandise, such as a hat for $50, which has further fueled speculation about a potential Trump run for a third term.