Carville claims Democrats don't want to associate with anyone from failed 2024 Harris campaign in 2028

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville issued a warning Thursday to former Vice President Kamala Harris and her allies: the Democratic Party wants nothing to do with them in 2028.

In the months after the 2024 election, the Democratic Party has had a fraught relationship with former President Biden and Harris remaining in the public eye, with some prominent party figures wishing they would fade into the background.

Harris recently announced she would not run for California governor, a move which many speculate leaves the door open for her to run for president again in 2028.

During the episode of Carville's Politics War Room Podcast, a listener expressed concern that Harris might run again with party backing — a prospect Carville swiftly dismissed.

"Don’t be terrified," Carville said in response. "She wisely chose not to run for governor of California."

He shared his belief that she will not be the Democratic Party nominee in 2028.

"Anybody that had anything to do with 2024, the party wants to move on from that," he said. "This isn’t anybody’s fault."

Carville expressed the same attitude towards Harris’ former running-mate, Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., and anybody else associated with her campaign.

"This goes to Walz, too. I wouldn't run again," he said. "That would be my - if I were your friend, if I would be your chief advisor, I'm doing this not - from a personal standpoint. This is not going to be the environment that a 2024 Democrat that - the Democrats are not going to look to anybody that had anything to do with the 2024 campaign."

"Joe Biden, would you please go take the restful retirement you so richly reserve?," Carville's co-host Al Hunt responded.

Fox News Digital reached out to Harris and Walz and did not receive an immediate reply.