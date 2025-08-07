Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Carville claims Democrats don't want to associate with anyone from failed 2024 Harris campaign in 2028

Democratic strategist says Harris 'wisely' chose not to run for California governor

By Alexander Hall Fox News
close
James Carville warns Dems want nothing to do with anybody from Harris' failed 2024 campaign Video

James Carville warns Dems want nothing to do with anybody from Harris' failed 2024 campaign

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville told Harris, Walz and other 2024 Democratic campaign associates the party wants to chart new course without them for 2028 presidential election

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville issued a warning Thursday to former Vice President Kamala Harris and her allies: the Democratic Party wants nothing to do with them in 2028.

In the months after the 2024 election, the Democratic Party has had a fraught relationship with former President Biden and Harris remaining in the public eye, with some prominent party figures wishing they would fade into the background.

Harris recently announced she would not run for California governor, a move which many speculate leaves the door open for her to run for president again in 2028.

During the episode of Carville's Politics War Room Podcast, a listener expressed concern that Harris might run again with party backing — a prospect Carville swiftly dismissed.

CARVILLE AVOIDS ADDRESSING CLAIM THAT HUNTER BIDEN 'COULD BE PRESIDENT'

James Carville at DNC

Political strategist James Carville has warned the Democratic Party numerous times that it needs to sharply break away from the mistakes of the past few years if it wants to reclaim political power. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Don’t be terrified," Carville said in response. "She wisely chose not to run for governor of California." 

He shared his belief that she will not be the Democratic Party nominee in 2028.

"Anybody that had anything to do with 2024, the party wants to move on from that," he said. "This isn’t anybody’s fault."

Carville expressed the same attitude towards Harris’ former running-mate, Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., and anybody else associated with her campaign.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally outside the Atlanta Civic Center, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"This goes to Walz, too. I wouldn't run again," he said. "That would be my - if I were your friend, if I would be your chief advisor, I'm doing this not - from a personal standpoint. This is not going to be the environment that a 2024 Democrat that - the Democrats are not going to look to anybody that had anything to do with the 2024 campaign."

"Joe Biden, would you please go take the restful retirement you so richly reserve?," Carville's co-host Al Hunt responded. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Harris and Walz and did not receive an immediate reply.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.