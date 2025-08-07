Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Quizzes

Fox News Digital's News Quiz: August 8, 2025

A mosquito-borne virus is spreading, and Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is globetrotting for peace

By Fox News Staff Fox News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer that Israel vows to take full control of a particular area, and a clothing company ran an ad featuring blonde bombshell Sydney Sweeney. 

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz.

Looking for more of a challenge?

A viral attack in Cincinnati left people demanding answers in last week's News Quiz.

Test yourself on boardwalk beginnings and meteoric magic in this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play even more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!

This article was written by Fox News staff.