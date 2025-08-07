'Diva' Crockett slammed in scathing report alleging 'toxic staff environment' where staff is berated to tears

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett, one of the most prominent anti-Trump voices in Congress, is the subject of a scathing report this week that labels her as a "diva" and someone who terrorizes staff members.

Several congressional aides who worked for or with Crockett told the New York Post this week that Crockett, 44, described the firebrand congresswoman as "rude" and rarely present in her Washington, D.C., office except when the cameras are rolling.

"She is laying around her apartment, won’t come into the office, and is really just indifferent to staff and will scream at them," one former aide told the outlet, adding that Crockett is "never in the office" and "very disengaged."

The former staffer added that Crockett "freaks out over the most random things."

Another source that is "widely known" the Crockett mistreats staff and is a "diva" that is "focused almost exclusively on being an influencer"

Crockett, who has served in Congress as a representative from Texas since 2023, regularly goes viral for her criticisms of Trump and has called him a "piece of s***" and an "enemy to the United States." The congresswoman is also known for blasting Trump during committee hearings in speeches that often go viral on social media.

The report goes on to say that Crockett usually works from a luxury office building instead of her office and is known for requiring staffers to drive her short distances in a rented car, rather than their personal car, which is typically the method used to save costs.

During those trips, according to the New York Post, Crockett demands the rented car "has to be an Escalade" or something similar and staffers are told to open the door for her.

"The staff is really just an island unto itself, because she doesn’t care about the local issues happening in her district," a source told the New York Post. "She’s more focused on, ‘Get me on "The View," ‘Get me on this late-night talk show.’"

Crockett made headlines last year for criticizing the appearance of GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene while using the term "butch."

According to the report, gay staffers in Crockett’s office took issue with that term, and Crockett dismissed their concerns.

"That’s not offensive," Crockett said, according to a former aide. "You’re stupid if you think so."

The report goes on to say that Crockett has burned staff members at a rapid pace due to a "toxic staff environment" that has left Black female staff members feeling a lack of empowerment.

At one point, Crockett reportedly made a staff member cry after saying, "Do you really want to be here? And if not, you can leave!"

Crockett was criticized earlier this year when she appeared to board a flight while skipping ahead of two passengers in wheelchairs in an incident that is reportedly indicative of her overall personality.

"Her cutting in line in front of a handicapped person is really indicative of the type of person she is," a source close to Crockett told the New York Post. "She is interpersonally very rude and doesn’t get along well with people."

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett’s office for comment.