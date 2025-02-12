Trump welcomes Marc Fogel back to America after years in Russian prison and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

1. Marc Fogel returns to America.

2. Freed American’s mom thanks Trump.

3. Senate to determine Gabbard’s fate.

CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS – Legal expert 'baffled' by courts 'intruding significantly' on Trump's presidential authority. Continue reading …

DOLLARS AND ‘SENSE’ – Dem senator comes out in support of Trump's latest proposal. Continue reading …

BLOWN WIDE OPEN – Contents inside mystery Chinese spy balloon shot down in 2023 finally revealed. Continue reading …

DEATH IN THE DEEP – Chilling recording captures audio of final moments before Titan submersible explosion. Continue reading …

CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS – Trump signs order instructing DOGE to massively cut federal workforce. Continue reading …

‘ROOT’ OF THE PROBLEM – Agency in DOGE's crosshairs played key role in Harris’ strategy to curb migrant crisis. Continue reading …

HELPING HAND – Ex-NY Giants player is assisting deported migrants, blames Biden for the problem. Continue reading …

‘GOLDEN’ OPPORTUNITY – Petition calling for foreign country to purchase California gets thousands of backers. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



'THEY'RE NOT COMING' – James Carville laments 'the cavalry is not coming' to stop the Trump administration's agenda. Continue reading …

SECOND CHANCES – Democratic former Illinois governor opens up about Trump pardon. Continue reading …

'UNLAWFUL BEHAVIOR' – Illinois university sued after professor alleges he was fired for objecting to race-based hiring policies. Continue reading …

'BACK TO OUR ROOTS' – Beer industry expert says Bud Light is doing ‘all the right things’ with Shane Gillis Super Bowl ad. Continue reading …

ANGEL MOM – Trump is restoring hope and safety for families. Continue reading …

REBECCA GRANT – B-2 bomber will get the call if Iran goes nuclear. Continue reading …

EAT THIS, NOT THAT – The worst foods to buy in the supermarket and the better choices instead. Continue reading …

TUNNEL VISION – Feds likely eyeing 'cover-ups' to bust Mexican cartels along border: former DEA agent. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on Super Bowl stats and presidential portraits. Take the quiz here …

‘NEVER INTENDED’ – Justin Baldoni makes new claim about Blake Lively. Continue reading …

SAFE SWEETS – These treats for loved ones won't harm their health. See video …

MIRANDA DEVINE – Only Elon Musk has been able to expose government corruption. See video …

DAVID FAVRO – Canada appoints new fentanyl czar to coordinate fight against smuggling. See video …





What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













