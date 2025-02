Thousands of people have signed a petition supporting a "Denmarkification" petition to purchase California from the United States, while also turning Disneyland into "Hans Christian Andersenland."

The petition has garnered more than 200,000 signatures, Fox Los Angeles reported.

"Los Angeles? More like Løs Ångeles," the petition states.

"Have you ever looked at a map and thought, 'You know what Denmark needs? More sunshine, palm trees, and roller skates.' Well, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make that dream a reality," the campaign website reads. "Let's buy California from Donald Trump!"

The petition came in response to President Donald Trump's repeated interest in making Greenland, a territory of Denmark, part of the U.S. In January, Trump didn't rule out using military force or economic pressure to make it happen, saying the territory is vital to U.S. national security.

Greenland's leader, Múte B. Egede, has rebuffed Trump's interest, saying his people don't want to be Americans. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen slapped down Trump's fixation on Greenland last month.

"On one hand, I am pleased regarding the rise in American interest in Greenland," Frederiksen said in an interview Tuesday with Danish broadcaster TV 2. "But of course, it is important that it takes place in a way where it is the Greenlanders’ decision, what their future holds."

The authors of the petition noted that Trump might be open to letting Denmark have California, given the political divide between California leaders and the White House.

"Let's be honest – Trump isn't exactly California's biggest fan. He's called it 'the most ruined state in the Union' and has feuded with its leaders for years," the petition states. "We're pretty sure he'd be willing to part with it for the right price."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and the office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom for comment.

The petition's crowdfunding goal is $1 trillion — "give or take a few billion."

The petition notes five major incentives for Danes to support the plan: sunshine, California technology sector, avocado toast, protecting the free world and Disneyland, which would be renamed "Hans Christian Andersenland."

"Mickey Mouse in a Viking helmet? Yes, please," the petition reads.

If California were to become another territory of Denmark, the capital could be changed from Sacramento to Solvang, which is known as the "Danish Capital of America." The city was founded by Danish immigrants in 1911 and is home to Danish-style architecture.

It's also home to the Elverhøj Museum of History & Art, which explores the city's Danish heritage.