Tulsi Gabbard confirmation vote set for Wednesday after snowstorm thwarts midnight session

President Donald Trump is on the cusp of seeing his 14th Cabinet member confirmed in former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard is slated for a final Senate confirmation vote to be Trump's director of national intelligence (DNI) on Wednesday morning, after the planned midnight vote was scrapped due to a snowstorm in Washington, D.C.

The 30 hours of post-cloture debate officially expires on her nomination just after midnight.

Frequently, the debate between the cloture motion and the final vote is minimized in what's referred to as a "time agreement" between Republicans and Democrats. But with the controversial nature of Gabbard's nomination and ongoing frustrations with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and its government audit, no such agreement is expected.

Gabbard is expected to be confirmed and has already amassed support from hesitant Republicans who voted against Trump's Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, requiring Vice President JD Vance to break the tie in the upper chamber.

Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who are often considered the conference's moderate members, have both already come out in support of Gabbard. Both lawmakers voted against confirming Hegseth.

Collins is a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and voted in favor of the nomination, helping advance it to the full Senate floor.

Gabbard also snagged the backing of key Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Todd Young, R-Ind., despite the latter being uncertain before the committee vote.

Young is also on the Intel Committee and ultimately voted to advance her to the floor, but only after some prodding and discussions with Chairman Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Vance, who operated rigorous operations to ensure the nomination got through.

Some concerns that followed Gabbard through her confirmation hearing were her past meeting with former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, her previous FISA Section 702 stance and her past support for NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden .

But these worries were apparently quelled by her answers and the persuasive support of both Cotton and Vance.