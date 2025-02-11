Democrat senator backs Trump's 'common sense move' to fire the penny

President Donald Trump has found an ally in the Senate, at least on his plan to stop creating new pennies.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., came out in support of Trump's latest proposal on Tuesday, calling it a "common sense move."

The Democrat represents a battleground state that both she and Trump won in 2024.

Over the weekend, Trump announced that he "instructed my Secretary of the US Treasury to stop producing new pennies."

"For far too long, the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents," the president wrote on Truth Social.

"Let’s rip the waste out of our great nation’s budget, even if it’s a penny at a time."

Rosen took to X on Tuesday, writing, "I’m not afraid to embrace a good idea when it comes from the other side of the aisle, and I agree with President Trump on this."

"Eliminating the penny is a common sense move that’ll save taxpayer dollars," she said.

She isn't the only Democrat who has come out in support of Trump's idea.

"As well as saving taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, there are major environmental benefits to eliminating the penny. This is a great move," Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo., said of the president's plan.

Trump's unlikely Democratic backers come as much of the party has revolted amid his Department of Government Efficiency's efforts to aggressively audit and slash spending at executive branch agencies and departments.