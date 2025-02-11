James Carville laments 'the cavalry is not coming' to stop the Trump administration's agenda

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville warned that the party should not put false hope in Republicans emerging to impede the Trump administration’s actions.

On the Politics War room podcast, Carville mocked "the people who go on TV on a panel after the election and say, ‘Don't worry, everything's going to be fine,’" and "’We can work with him.’"

He also mocked the people who hold out hope that "’some responsible conservative Republican is going to save us from this,’" and argued, "They didn't come, they're not there, okay? Let's just get over it, they're not coming, the cavalry is not coming, the courts are not coming, nothing."

Carville then referenced New York Times’ chief White House correspondent Peter Baker writing about Trump’s thinking on Gaza as "so far outside the box that it was not clear he even knew there was a box."

"That’s what we’re dealing with," Carville agreed.

The longtime Democratic strategist expressed hope that the party can establish a new strategy and "pick a unifying theme" that the Americans public "will find to be credible, the Democrats will find to be really credible and excite them." He warned, however, that "it has to be true."

The truth, the podcast host argued, is that "This is a government by billionaires, for billionaires, of billionaires, and that’s all it is."

"Gaza? He just wants all of his friends to get rich, they want to open casinos on the coast, they don’t think about you," he said. "All of this stuff is a giant shakedown effort, and I think that is-you're not gonna get it perfect, but you have to give people a credible explanation of this craziness because it's inexplicable. I think the way we’ve got to look at it is through the eyes of a billionaire."

Carville went on to argue that Trump’s cabinet has been filled with "every charlatan and crook-incompetent buffoon" and asked, "What are we waiting on?"

"It ain’t coming," he said. "No cavalry, nope. Listen as hard as you can, not coming!"