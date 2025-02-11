Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Media

James Carville laments 'the cavalry is not coming' to stop the Trump administration's agenda

Carville warned that the Democrats need to rally around a unifying message to stop Trump, but warned, 'It has to be true'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Is there a ‘plant’ for stupid ideas among Dems? James Carville thinks so… Video

Is there a ‘plant’ for stupid ideas among Dems? James Carville thinks so…

‘The Five’ co-hosts discuss how long-time Democratic strategist James Carville called out his party for embracing ‘stupid’ ideas.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville warned that the party should not put false hope in Republicans emerging to impede the Trump administration’s actions.

On the Politics War room podcast, Carville mocked "the people who go on TV on a panel after the election and say, ‘Don't worry, everything's going to be fine,’" and "’We can work with him.’" 

He also mocked the people who hold out hope that "’some responsible conservative Republican is going to save us from this,’" and argued, "They didn't come, they're not there, okay? Let's just get over it, they're not coming, the cavalry is not coming, the courts are not coming, nothing."

ROGAN MOCKS DEMOCRATS FOR ‘NOT COURSE CORRECTING AT ALL’ IN MONTHS AFTER LOSS TO TRUMP

James Carville speaks

Longtime Democratic Party strategist James Carville spoke about the current state of the Trump administration and the Democratic Party on his podcast.

Carville then referenced New York Times’ chief White House correspondent Peter Baker writing about Trump’s thinking on Gaza as "so far outside the box that it was not clear he even knew there was a box."

"That’s what we’re dealing with," Carville agreed. 

The longtime Democratic strategist expressed hope that the party can establish a new strategy and "pick a unifying theme" that the Americans public "will find to be credible, the Democrats will find to be really credible and excite them." He warned, however, that "it has to be true."

The truth, the podcast host argued, is that "This is a government by billionaires, for billionaires, of billionaires, and that’s all it is."

"Gaza? He just wants all of his friends to get rich, they want to open casinos on the coast, they don’t think about you," he said. "All of this stuff is a giant shakedown effort, and I think that is-you're not gonna get it perfect, but you have to give people a credible explanation of this craziness because it's inexplicable. I think the way we’ve got to look at it is through the eyes of a billionaire."

DEMOCRATS ELECT NEW CHAIR WHO BRANDED TRUMP A 'TRAITOR' AS PARTY AIMS TO REBOUND FROM DISASTROUS 2024 ELECTION

Carville at DNC

While Carville frequently criticizes Republicans, he has made numerous headlines about how he says Democrats need to correct their course and retake political power. (Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carville went on to argue that Trump’s cabinet has been filled with "every charlatan and crook-incompetent buffoon" and asked, "What are we waiting on?"

"It ain’t coming," he said. "No cavalry, nope. Listen as hard as you can, not coming!"

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.