I'm an Angel Mom who saw at the White House how President Trump is restoring hope and safety for families

Aug. 6, 2023. July 27, 2022. Feb. 22, 2024. June 16, 2024.

These days left multiple American families heartbroken forever, as the Democrats’ open borders agenda resulted in the loss of my daughter Rachel Morin, as well as Kayla Hamilton, Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray.

Jan. 29, 2025.

That’s the day President Donald Trump ensured no American family would endure this pain again.

With an invitation in my hands and my head held high, I joined other Angel Moms, Tammy Nobels, Allyson Phillips and Alexis Nungaray, as we headed into the White House to join President Trump as he signed the Laken Riley Act into law.

As we walked into the White House, I was reminded that we were all joined by another link that only a grieving mother could know.

Our families sat in the front row facing the desk where President Trump would soon enter. Senators, congressmen and Cabinet staff began to enter the room with muffled greetings as we awaited the signing.

It was interesting to sit and watch these men and women, driven by the will to fix the wrongs inflicted on our nation, as it was contrasted with the quiet sorrow only us mothers could know and understand. The mix of emotions – tragedy and the intense desire to fix things – filled the room.

Ceremonial music began while huge doors slid open to reveal rows of guards standing at attention as the president of the United States walked toward the podium.

The remarks were solemn, as he understood the weight of the room and the grief the mothers before him were bearing.

President Trump invited Allyson and the rest of Laken Riley's family to the stage to witness the signing of the immigration law that bore their daughter's name. A law designed to make American communities safer, keep dangerous illegal migrants out of our country, and prevent other families from facing the tragedy that Laken’s family does.

This was a moment of profound sadness and victory.

President Trump hears the cries of Angel Moms across the country. Without hesitation, he stepped into the fight with us to be our protector and undo the many facets of evil that have plagued our country for so many years.

He is restoring hope and safety for American families by stopping criminals from foreign nations who seek to destroy us and providing leadership to the brave men and women who lay down their lives for our country.

Thank you, President Trump, for hearing our cries, for help and for leading the charge!

"When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn." (Proverbs 29:2)