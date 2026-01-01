Trump warns US will intervene if Iran starts killing protesters and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Trump issues warning to Iran as protests spread and fears of crackdown grow

2. Maduro signals openness to US drug deal as Trump escalates Venezuela pressure

3. Mamdani declares war on 'slumlords' and targets former mayor Adams with executive orders on day one



MAJOR HEADLINES

FRAUD CRACKDOWN – Minnesota borrowers face ban after $400M in pandemic loan fraud uncovered. Continue reading …

TEXTBOOK TAKEDOWN – Professor slams 'sneaky approach' to oppression-based teaching of American history. Continue reading …

HOLIDAY HORROR – Death toll rises in horrific fire at Swiss Alps bar during New Year's celebration. Continue reading …

FALSE START — Ole Miss-Georgia Sugar Bowl thriller ends with delayed celebrations as officials demand last second be played. Continue reading …

STAR SUED – Musician alleges Will Smith engaged in 'grooming' behavior after hotel room encounter. Continue reading …

POLITICS

POWER STRUGGLE – Inside Trump’s first-year power plays – and the court fights testing them. Continue reading …

FISCAL FIREPOWER – Trump reshapes US economy in first year with tariffs, tax cuts and new savings accounts. Continue reading …

WAR GAMES – Tensions rise in Taiwan Strait as China ramps up military pressure and US support grows. Continue reading …

MEDIA

CHILLING RESPONSE – Journalist says he's received death threats over video alleging fraud at daycare centers. Continue reading …

OFF THE MARK – New CBS anchor admits media 'missed the story' on several high-profile topics. Continue reading …

‘COMPLETELY FAILED’ – CNN mocked for ‘effort to discredit’ Minnesota daycare fraud reporting. Continue reading …

ADIEU! – Trump rips 'average guy' Clooney after actor and family become French citizens. Continue reading …

OPINION

JONATHAN TURLEY: Trump’s Kennedy Center name change will keep lawyers busy for years. Continue reading …

DAN GAINOR – The 7 craziest stories of 2025. You won't believe what made this list. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

OUT OF LUCK – Cracker Barrel ditches beloved southern New Year's tradition without explanation. Continue reading …

ROCK STAR ROUTINE – Could you survive Mick Jagger’s brutal workout? Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on fast-food favorites and celebrity confessions. Take the quiz here …

MARBLE MYSTERY – 'Unexpected' Roman-era discoveries unearthed in biblical city mentioned in Book of Revelation. Continue reading …

DRAMATIC RESCUE – Viral video captures moments after mother jumps into water to save daughter. See video ...

WATCH

ZOHRAN MAMDANI – If you are a New Yorker, I am your mayor. See video …

SCOTT TURNER – We have boots on the ground in Minnesota. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for more on how an unusual mid-decade redistricting push led by Texas could reshape the political map. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













