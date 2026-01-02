Expand / Collapse search
Venezuelan Political Crisis

Maduro says Venezuela is 'ready' to make deal with US on drugs and oil after military strikes

President Donald Trump recently designated Maduro's regime a terrorist organization and ordered total oil blockade

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
Maduro offers talks with Washington as US ramps up pressure Video

Maduro offers talks with Washington as US ramps up pressure

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro says he’s open to talks with the US after months of American military pressure targeting drug trafficking networks tied to his government.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said Thursday that his government is open to negotiating an agreement with the United States after months of American military pressure targeting drug trafficking networks tied to his government.

In a pre-taped interview with Spanish journalist Ignacio Ramonet that aired on state television, Maduro said Venezuela is "ready" to discuss a drug-trafficking deal with the U.S. He called on the countries to "start talking seriously, with data in hand."

"The U.S. government knows, because we’ve told many of their spokespeople, that if they want to seriously discuss an agreement to combat drug trafficking, we’re ready," he said. "If they want oil, Venezuela is ready for U.S. investment, like with Chevron, whenever they want it, wherever they want it and however they want it."

Chevron Corp. is the only major U.S. oil company currently exporting Venezuelan crude to the United States.

MADURO TRAPPED WITH FEW RETALIATION OPTIONS AFTER TRUMP ADMIN SEIZES VENEZUELAN OIL TANKER

Maduro Carcas Meeting

Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro looks on during a meeting at the National Assembly in Caracas, Aug. 22, 2025.  (Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Images)

Maduro said the U.S. wants a regime change in Venezuela and access to its oil reserves through a months-long pressure campaign that began with a major military deployment to the Caribbean Sea in August.

He said it is clear the U.S. wants "to impose themselves through threats, intimidation and force."

The interview was recorded on New Year’s Eve, the same day the U.S. military announced a kinetic strike that killed five people aboard two vessels operated by designated terrorist organizations involved in narcotics trafficking.

SEN. KENNEDY DOUBLES DOWN ON VENEZUELA CRACKDOWN, URGES SANCTIONS TO 'CHOKE OFF' FUNDS

Nicolás Maduro

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro joined a rally in Caracas on Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)

At least 114 people have been killed since the U.S. began bombing alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific in early September.

The U.S. may be signaling a possible expansion of its Venezuela-focused campaign, including potential ground operations.

President Donald Trump confirmed that a strike last week targeted what he described as a Venezuelan port used for drug trafficking, but declined to say whether the operation was carried out by the U.S. military or another entity, such as the CIA.

SOUTHCOM SAYS 8 NARCO-TERRORISTS KILLED IN LATEST EASTERN PACIFIC LETHAL KINETIC STRIKES

.GIF of lethal kinetic strike on narco-terrorist vessel

USSOUTHCOM announced another kinetic strike against alleged naro-terrorist vessels on Wednesday, Dec. 31.  (@Southcom via X)

Maduro declined to comment on that strike during the interview, but said he could "talk about it in a few days."

In recent weeks, Trump has intensified pressure on Maduro, ordering a total blockade of oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela, designating his regime a foreign terrorist organization, and accusing it of using stolen U.S. assets to fund terrorism, drug trafficking and other criminal activity.

U.S. authorities have also seized two ships carrying sanctioned oil.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner, Morgan Phillips, Jasmine Baehr and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

