The economic policies shaping Trump’s return to the White House

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

From sweeping tax cuts and aggressive trade policy to sharp market swings and renewed inflation concerns, President Donald Trump's return to the White House was defined by economic decisions that reshaped the U.S. economy and sent ripple effects through global markets.

In his first year back in office, Trump moved quickly to translate that agenda into policy, reviving and expanding key initiatives that affected fiscal policy, trade and household finances.

Here’s a look at some of his key economic policies so far.

Implementation of ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs

Central to Trump’s economic agenda, his trade policy relies heavily on tariffs as a tool to generate revenue and exert leverage over foreign trading partners.

Since Trump announced his "Liberation Day" tariffs in April, total duty revenue reached $215.2 billion in fiscal year 2025, which ended Sept. 30, according to the Treasury Department’s Customs and Certain Excise Taxes report.

That momentum has carried into the new fiscal year, with the government collecting $96.5 billion in duties since Oct. 1, according to the latest Treasury statement.

Trump administration officials argue the tariffs will reduce chronic trade imbalances, revive U.S. manufacturing and strengthen national security. Critics, however, warn that higher tariffs could raise costs for American consumers and invite retaliation from U.S. trading partners — risks they say are not reflected in the budget’s assumptions.

The tariff strategy now faces a legal test, with the Supreme Court expected to rule in the new year on Trump’s authority to impose certain tariffs.

TRUMP SAYS TARIFF REVENUE TO FUND $2K CHECKS FOR AMERICANS, LOWER NATION’S $38T DEBT

The cases — Learning Resources Inc. v. Trump and Trump v. V.O.S. Selections Inc. — brought by an educational-toy manufacturer and a family-owned wine and spirits importer, center on whether the International Emergency Economic Powers Act granted Trump power to issue tariffs, or whether it crossed constitutional limits.

Trump has described the cases as "life or death" for the nation's economic and national security agenda.

Passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Signed into law on July 4, Trump’s landmark One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) is a sweeping tax and spending package that builds on the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), enacted during his first term, while introducing new federal initiatives.

The bill extends tax cuts originally enacted under the TCJA that were scheduled to expire at the end of this year, preventing a broad tax increase for individuals. Several provisions are made permanent, including lower individual income tax rates and an expanded standard deduction. Other provisions are extended temporarily, reshaping the tax landscape for households and businesses while adding new programs aimed at long-term savings.

FIVE MAJOR POLICIES TO KNOW FROM THE ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL ACT

Beyond tax policy, the legislation and its implementation also reflect the administration’s broader priorities. The Trump administration has ramped up efforts to bar undocumented immigrants from a range of taxpayer-funded benefits, framing the move as part of a broader campaign to reduce government waste.

New ‘Trump accounts’ for children

Tucked into the OBBBA, Trump accounts are a new government-created investment program for children.

Individuals can contribute up to $5,000 per year to a Trump account. The accounts are funded through a combination of federal seed money, private contributions from families and, when applicable, supplemental deposits from employers or nonprofit organizations.

‘TRUMP ACCOUNTS,’ EXPLAINED: WHO QUALIFIES, HOW THEY WORK AND WHEN YOU CAN CLAIM

The program is scheduled to become available in mid-2026, with initial contributions beginning after July 4, 2026.

The money is largely locked in until the child reaches adulthood. During what the IRS calls the "growth period" — from birth until Jan. 1 of the year the child turns 18 — funds generally cannot be withdrawn, even in cases of financial hardship.

'TRUMP ACCOUNTS' FOR NEWBORNS COULD GROW TO $1.9M, TREASURY SAYS

The Department of Treasury estimates that the Trump accounts could accumulate into a seven-figure balance by early adulthood if families maximize contributions and allow the funds to grow.

A fully funded account could reach as much as $1.9 million by age 28 , according to the Treasury’s Office of Tax Analysis. At the lower end of projected returns, the savings account could still yield nearly $600,000 over the same period.

Even without additional contributions beyond the federal government’s initial $1,000 deposit, Treasury estimates the account could grow to between $3,000 and $13,800 over 18 years.

Pressure on the Federal Reserve

Trump has made affordability a central promise of his return to the White House, but delivering on that pledge has put him on a collision course with the Federal Reserve .

Trump has repeatedly pressed the central bank to cut interest rates , arguing that high borrowing costs are squeezing households and slowing key sectors such as housing and autos.

While the Fed doesn’t set the price of groceries or cars, its interest-rate decisions heavily influence how expensive it is to borrow money — and for now, borrowing remains costly.

TRUMP SAYS HE’S CHOSEN NEXT FED CHAIR AS AFFORDABILITY PRESSURES RISE

Elevated rates have pushed up monthly payments on mortgages, car loans and credit cards, even when the price of a home or vehicle hasn’t changed. As a result, everyday life can still feel more expensive.

That dynamic has become a political vulnerability for Trump, as high borrowing costs in the housing and auto markets continue to fuel voter frustration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president has placed much of the blame on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell , accusing him of moving too slowly to cut rates while simultaneously pointing to a strong economy. Powell and other Fed officials have said their decisions are guided by incoming economic data, including inflation and labor-market trends, rather than political pressure.

Powell, who Trump appointed in 2017, is set to complete his term in May 2026, keeping the standoff between the White House and the central bank firmly in place.