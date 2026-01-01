Independent journalist says he's gotten death threats, told he'll be 'Kirked' over Minnesota fraud viral video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Independent journalist Nick Shirley says he has received death threats and harassment — including phone calls to his family — after releasing a viral video alleging fraud at Minnesota daycare centers.

Shirley described the threats during a Dec. 31 appearance on the PBD Podcast, and said he was warned he would be "Kirked," a reference to the September assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The backlash against the YouTuber follows his investigation into several publicly funded Minnesota daycare centers.

Shirley claimed the centers appeared largely empty despite receiving substantial state payments.

One location allegedly collected roughly $4 million in taxpayer funding.

Shirley further claimed on the podcast that since his video went viral he has received threats both in person and online.

"They are saying, like, ‘Kirked — you’re going to be Kirked. You’re going to be Kirked,’" Shirley told host Patrick Bet-David.

"That’s what they’re saying — like, you’re next. You’ll be the next [Charlie] Kirk," he said.

Shirley appeared shaken as he described the toll the threats had taken, particularly the calls received by his family.

"And it’s just like, are you kidding me? It’s not even like — I hate what’s happening right now. I honestly feel bad for my family, because it’s like, yeah, we didn’t do anything wrong, and yet you guys are coming after me like I’m some sort of villain," he said.

He later added, "So I’m like, my little sister is getting phone calls. I’m like, why are you guys doing this?"

Shirley maintained that his investigation was about financial accountability, not politics.

"I didn’t make this a right-or-left issue," he said. "I just showed you guys that fraud was happening."

As previously reported by Fox News Digital, Minnesota officials have pushed back on Shirley’s video.

Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families Commissioner Tikki Brown said past inspections have not uncovered any evidence of fraud.

"We are aware of a video that’s being circulated that has gained local and national attention about childcare centers in Minnesota," Brown said during a news conference Dec. 29.

"While we have questions about some of the methods that were used in the video, we do take the concerns that the video raises about fraud very seriously."

However, in response to Shirley's video, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Dec. 30 that it would halt childcare payments to Minnesota.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Shirley for comment.