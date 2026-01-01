Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Minnesota Fraud Exposed

Independent journalist says he's gotten death threats, told he'll be 'Kirked' over Minnesota fraud viral video

Nick Shirley says harassment extends to his family in wake of video documenting alleged widespread fraud at state-funded centers

By Emma Bussey Fox News
close
CNN's Whitney Wild presses Nick Shirley over his Minnesota childcare fraud investigation Video

CNN's Whitney Wild presses Nick Shirley over his Minnesota childcare fraud investigation

On Tuesday, CNN's Whitney Wild pressed independent journalist Nick Shirley on the details of his viral investigation into alleged widespread fraud in Minnesota's daycare system.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Independent journalist Nick Shirley says he has received death threats and harassment — including phone calls to his family — after releasing a viral video alleging fraud at Minnesota daycare centers.

Shirley described the threats during a Dec. 31 appearance on the PBD Podcast, and said he was warned he would be "Kirked," a reference to the September assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The backlash against the YouTuber follows his investigation into several publicly funded Minnesota daycare centers.

Shirley claimed the centers appeared largely empty despite receiving substantial state payments. 

ICE PROBES SUSPECTED MINNESOTA FRAUD SITES AS OFFICIALS FOLLOW POTENTIAL $9B MONEY TRAIL

Independent journalist Nick Shirley

Independent journalist Nick Shirley. (Fox News)

One location allegedly collected roughly $4 million in taxpayer funding.

Shirley further claimed on the podcast that since his video went viral he has received threats both in person and online.

"They are saying, like, ‘Kirked — you’re going to be Kirked. You’re going to be Kirked,’" Shirley told host Patrick Bet-David. 

"That’s what they’re saying — like, you’re next. You’ll be the next [Charlie] Kirk," he said.

Shirley appeared shaken as he described the toll the threats had taken, particularly the calls received by his family.

QUESTIONS REMAIN, LICENSING SITE CRASHES AS WHIPLASH ENSUES IN MN CHILDCARE FRAUD SCANDAL

Quality learning center sign

Quality Learning Center in Minnesota was found at the center of an alleged childcare fraud scandal in the state. (Madelin Fuerste / Fox News Channel)

"And it’s just like, are you kidding me? It’s not even like — I hate what’s happening right now. I honestly feel bad for my family, because it’s like, yeah, we didn’t do anything wrong, and yet you guys are coming after me like I’m some sort of villain," he said.

He later added, "So I’m like, my little sister is getting phone calls. I’m like, why are you guys doing this?"

Shirley maintained that his investigation was about financial accountability, not politics.

"I didn’t make this a right-or-left issue," he said. "I just showed you guys that fraud was happening."

VP DEBATE FOOTAGE OF WALZ TOUTING STATE SUPPORT FOR DAYCARES GOES VIRAL AMID MINNESOTA FRAUD ALLEGATIONS

Ibrahim Ali and Tikki Brown

Quality Learning Center manager Ibrahim Ali, left, and Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families Commissioner Tikki Brown denied any fraud took place, despite a recent report by independent journalist Nick Shirley. (Pool)

As previously reported by Fox News Digital, Minnesota officials have pushed back on Shirley’s video.

Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families Commissioner Tikki Brown said past inspections have not uncovered any evidence of fraud.

"We are aware of a video that’s being circulated that has gained local and national attention about childcare centers in Minnesota," Brown said during a news conference Dec. 29.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"While we have questions about some of the methods that were used in the video, we do take the concerns that the video raises about fraud very seriously."

However, in response to Shirley's video, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Dec. 30 that it would halt childcare payments to Minnesota.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Shirley for comment.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

Close modal

Continue