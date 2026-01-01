Trump tears into 'average guy' George Clooney who 'complained, constantly, about common sense in politics'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump slammed George Clooney as an "average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics," adding the actor "wasn't a movie star at all" and has garnered "more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies."

In a scathing New Year's Eve Truth Social post, Trump called the "Jay Kelly" star and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, "two of the worst political prognosticators of all time" after the couple's recent announcement that they've been granted French citizenship.

"Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden," Trump wrote.

The president also referenced how Clooney "dumped" former President Joe Biden after his infamous debate with Trump in July 2024.

"Remember when Clooney, after the now infamous debate, dumped Joe during a fundraiser, only to go onto the side of another stellar candidate, Jamala(K!), who is now fighting it out with the worst governor in the Country, including Tim Waltz, Gavin Newscum, for who is going to lead the Democrats to their future defeat," he railed.

Trump concluded his post by roasting Clooney's acting career, arguing he is now better known for his involvement in politics than his "very few, and totally mediocre, movies."

"Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies. He wasn’t a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" the president wrote.

When asked for comment by Fox News Digital, Clooney responded with the following statement: "I totally agree with the current president. We have to make America great again. We’ll start in November."

Trump's attack comes on the heels of Clooney's recent spat with CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, whom he told Variety on Tuesday is "dismantling CBS News as we speak."

Clooney criticized ABC and CBS for settling lawsuits with Trump, telling Variety the networks should have instead said, "Go f--- yourself."

CBS and ABC have shelled at least $16 million apiece to settle lawsuits brought by Trump. But Clooney, who has been living in France after uprooting his family to get away from the culture of Hollywood, is bothered the networks didn’t fight back.

"If CBS and ABC had challenged those lawsuits and said, ‘Go f--- yourself,’ we wouldn’t be where we are in the country," Clooney told the outlet.

"It’s a very trying time," Clooney continued. "It can depress you or make you very angry. But you have to find the most positive way through it. You have to put your head down and keep moving forward because quitting isn’t an option."

During the interview, Clooney also revealed that while he used to be friendly with the president, political fame has changed Trump over the years.

"I knew him very well," Clooney told Variety. "He used to call me a lot, and he tried to help me get into a hospital once to see a back surgeon. I’d see him out at clubs and at restaurants.

"He’s a big goofball. Well, he was," the actor said. "That all changed."

