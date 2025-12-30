Rockstar fitness routine: Could you survive Mick Jagger’s brutal workout?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mick Jagger still sprints, dances and sings across the stage during Rolling Stones concerts, which can stretch close to two hours. That may not seem unusual for the frontman of a wildly popular rock band — except that Jagger is now 82 years old.

In interviews over the years, the octogenarian has credited his onstage endurance to a combination of constant training and good genetics.

Jagger has said his regimen includes two dance rehearsals a week, "a few" gym sessions, meditation and yoga, according to recent reports.

The singer's workouts reportedly involve everything from swimming and kickboxing to cycling and ballet. He has described the routine as "training for stamina," not just to "go crazy."

Why the routine works

The diversity of Jagger's routine is a key reason it works, according to fitness experts.

"I’m a huge advocate of diversifying your workouts," said Marc Santa Maria, vice president of group fitness at Crunch Fitness in New York. "Our bodies are meant to move in multi-directional ways and varying speeds, ranges of motion, positions and intensities."

"Sticking with the same workout in the same category each week won’t hit the different ways our bodies need to be maintained and challenged," he added.

Even workouts that offer multiple benefits, such as yoga, can lead to plateaus over time as the body adapts, the expert noted.

Alissa Mosca, fitness trainer and regional operations manager at Planet Fitness in New York, told Fox News Digital that one of the biggest advantages of incorporating different training methods is that it creates "muscle confusion."

"Varying movements, intensities and rhythms force the body to adapt, helping to activate all muscle groups more effectively," she said. "It’s a bit of a ‘use it or lose it’ philosophy — if we don’t actively support flexibility and mobility, we risk losing them."

Santa Maria said Jagger’s mix of high-intensity cardio, strength training, dance, yoga and meditation is a well-rounded approach for endurance, muscle maintenance and mental health, while also keeping workouts engaging.

Can anyone do this?

"Mick Jagger’s workout plan is extensive, highly individualized and something he gradually worked up to over time," Mosca noted. "His body responds well because it’s been conditioned for that level of intensity."

While this workout is "achievable for anyone," the expert cautions that jumping straight in likely wouldn't be sustainable. Instead, it's important to ease into it.

"Think of this type of routine like a puzzle," Mosca advised. "You need to find the pieces that work best for you."

Santa Maria agreed that Jagger’s approach may be more realistic than many assume. "I’m an average, everyday person who simply wants to move well, enjoy daily life and stay active for the people and activities I love," she said. "If I can do it, so can anyone."

But for those who don’t feel capable of matching Jagger’s intensity, Santa Maria recommends focusing on what feels manageable. "Trust your instincts — you know what your body and mental health need," he said.

Building a sustainable routine

Clinical guidelines from Mayo Clinic recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week for adults, along with muscle-strengthening activities at least twice weekly. Sports medicine studies suggest that people with long-term conditioning can safely exceed those minimums when training is progressive and closely managed.

Workouts should be built around individual ability and preference, according to Santa Maria.

Some people respond better to shorter, more frequent sessions, he said, adding that even beginners can benefit from about 20 minutes of varied movement most days, particularly if they spend long periods sitting.

For those interested in adopting a similar approach, the expert recommends starting with structure. Deciding ahead of time which days are dedicated to which types of movement — and removing hesitation by laying out clothes, preparing equipment or booking classes in advance — can improve consistency, he advised.

Beyond physical benefits, Santa Maria said adding variety to workouts helps to prevent boredom, which can improve adherence over time.

"The main risk is that it can feel overwhelming for someone who’s completely new to working out," he said, noting that too many options can lead to decision fatigue.

According to Cleveland Clinic physicians, dramatic changes in exercise intensity or volume can increase injury risk, especially among older adults, while gradual training over decades allows the body to adapt to higher demands.

It’s important to consult a professional before making any drastic changes to your lifestyle.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mick Jagger’s team for comment.