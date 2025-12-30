'Unexpected' Roman-era discoveries unearthed in biblical city mentioned in Book of Revelation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Extraordinary ancient finds were recently unearthed in Ephesus, the Turkish city where Paul the Apostle once preached.

The discovery was announced by Anadolu Agency (AA), a state-run outlet in Ankara, on Dec. 12. Ephesus is also known as being one of the seven churches of Asia mentioned in the Book of Revelation.

The star of the excavation was a Roman-era marble bathtub, along with the fragment of a male statue's torso that was later reused as a paving stone.

Archaeologist Serdar Aybek, speaking to AA, said the bathtub dates back to the first century A.D. Unlike Ephesus's large, public bath complexes, the one that was recently uncovered was likely "intended for domestic use."

"It is an unusual discovery because it is not something we encounter frequently," Aybek said.

"We believe it belonged to the Terrace Houses and was used in the first century A.D.," he added. "We found it during work at the theater, and its size shows it was used in a house."

The bathtub was found along the ancient Stadium Street. It likely belonged to Ephesus's Terrace Houses complex, where wealthy Roman families lived in lavish villas.

The bathtub was carved with Greco Scritto marble — a regional variety with distinct black veins — and measured almost 5 feet long, 2.5 feet wide and 2 feet high, authorities said.

After being used by a high-income household, the bath was later repurposed as a fountain trough.

Aybek also described the discovery of the statue fragment, which dated between the first century B.C. and the first century A.D., as "completely unexpected."

The statue of the unidentified man was carved into multiple parts and attached together before it was later dismantled.

Archaeologists found it face-down — and said it was used as a paving stone in the roadway.

The discoveries have come on the heels of many recent Asia Minor discoveries linked to early Christian history.

In October, a 1,500-year-old Christian floor mosaic was found in Urfa, a city traditionally regarded as the birthplace of Abraham.

In Laodicea — a city also mentioned in the Book of Revelation — the remains of a massive Roman council hall were unearthed this summer.