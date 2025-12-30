Expand / Collapse search
'Unexpected' Roman-era discoveries unearthed in biblical city mentioned in Book of Revelation

Five-foot marble tub belonged to wealthy household before it was repurposed

Ancient Christian tomb complex discovered under rubble in Syria Video

Ancient Christian tomb complex discovered under rubble in Syria

An Ancient Christian tomb complex dating back 1,500 years was discovered by a contractor clearing rubble beneath a destroyed house in Syria's Idlib province. (Credit: AP)

Extraordinary ancient finds were recently unearthed in Ephesus, the Turkish city where Paul the Apostle once preached.

The discovery was announced by Anadolu Agency (AA), a state-run outlet in Ankara, on Dec. 12. Ephesus is also known as being one of the seven churches of Asia mentioned in the Book of Revelation.

The star of the excavation was a Roman-era marble bathtub, along with the fragment of a male statue's torso that was later reused as a paving stone.

Archaeologist Serdar Aybek, speaking to AA, said the bathtub dates back to the first century A.D. Unlike Ephesus's large, public bath complexes, the one that was recently uncovered was likely "intended for domestic use."

"It is an unusual discovery because it is not something we encounter frequently," Aybek said. 

Painting of Paul preaching at Ephesus next to excavators working

Archaeological finds uncovered in Ephesus, the ancient city where Paul the Apostle once preached, include a Roman-era marble bathtub and a statue fragment reused as a paving stone. (Art Media/Print Collector/Getty Images; Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"We believe it belonged to the Terrace Houses and was used in the first century A.D.," he added. "We found it during work at the theater, and its size shows it was used in a house."

The bathtub was found along the ancient Stadium Street. It likely belonged to Ephesus's Terrace Houses complex, where wealthy Roman families lived in lavish villas.

The bathtub was carved with Greco Scritto marble — a regional variety with distinct black veins — and measured almost 5 feet long, 2.5 feet wide and 2 feet high, authorities said.

Ancient Roman bath-turned-trough

Researchers say the Roman-era bathtub was likely used in a private home rather than at the large public bath complexes. (Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

After being used by a high-income household, the bath was later repurposed as a fountain trough.

Aybek also described the discovery of the statue fragment, which dated between the first century B.C. and the first century A.D., as "completely unexpected."

The statue of the unidentified man was carved into multiple parts and attached together before it was later dismantled.

Man measuring statue fragment

The statue fragment dates between the first century B.C. and the first century A.D., archaeologists said.  (Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Archaeologists found it face-down — and said it was used as a paving stone in the roadway.

The discoveries have come on the heels of many recent Asia Minor discoveries linked to early Christian history.

Aerial of Ephesus buildings

Ephesus is known for being one of the seven churches of Asia mentioned in the Book of Revelation.  (Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

In October, a 1,500-year-old Christian floor mosaic was found in Urfa, a city traditionally regarded as the birthplace of Abraham.

In Laodicea — a city also mentioned in the Book of Revelation — the remains of a massive Roman council hall were unearthed this summer.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

