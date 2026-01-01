CBS' Tony Dokoupil urges viewers to hold him accountable ahead of new hosting gig

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Incoming "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil urged viewers to hold him accountable after acknowledging Thursday that many Americans don't trust legacy media.

Ahead of Dokoupil's first night hosting Monday, CBS News released a clip of Dokoupil acknowledging he has heard people have stopped trusting the media over their failure to properly discuss certain stories, such as Russiagate, Hunter Biden's laptop and COVID lockdowns.

"The point is that, on too many stories, the press has missed the story," Dokoupil said. "Because we've taken into account the perspective of advocates and not the average American. Or we put too much weight in the analysis of academics or elites and not enough on you."

He added that he feels similarly and vowed that, as the new host of "CBS Evening News," he would put the viewers' interests over politicians, advertisers and "the corporate owners of CBS."

"I report for you, which means I tell you what I know, when I know it and how I know it. And when I get it wrong, I'll tell you that too. It also means I'm going to talk to everybody and hold everyone in public life to the same standard. After all, I became a journalist to talk to people. I love talking to people about what works in this country, what doesn't, and not only what should change, but the good ideas that should never change. I think telling the truth is one of them," Dokoupil said.

"I'm Tony Dokoupil, the anchor of the 'CBS Evening News.' Hold me to it."

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss announced that Dokoupil would be replacing current co-anchors John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois in a statement released in December.

"We live in a time in which many people have lost trust in the media. Tony Dokoupil is the person to win it back," CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss said in a press release. "That’s because he believes in old-school journalistic values: asking the hard questions, following the facts wherever they lead and holding power to account. Americans hungry for fairness will see that on display night after night."

Dokoupil will be the fourth anchor to helm "CBS Evening News" since 2019 and was reportedly hand-picked by Weiss in what has been one of her most significant moves as the new CBS head.

The former "CBS Mornings" anchor reportedly caused internal drama within the network in 2024 after grilling racial activist and author Ta-Nehisi Coates over anti-Israel views in his book, "The Message."