Explosive fire kills multiple people at Swiss Alps bar during New Year’s celebrations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An explosive fire at a bar in the Swiss Alps killed multiple people and injured others during New Year’s celebrations, police said.

The blaze happened in the Alpine ski resort municipality of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, police said.

"The fire started around 1:30 a.m. this morning in a bar called 'Le Constellation,'" police spokesperson Gaëtan Lathion said. "More than a hundred people were in the building, and we are seeing many injured and many dead."

EXPLOSION AT PENNSYLVANIA SENIOR HOME PROMPTS MASS CASUALTY RESPONSE

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire, police said.

"We're just at the beginning of our investigation, but this is an internationally renown ski resort with lots of tourists," Lathion said.

A reception center and helpline have been established for impacted families, Lathion said.

A news conference was scheduled by police for 10 a.m. The community is in the heart of the Swiss Alps, about 25 miles north of the Matterhorn.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.