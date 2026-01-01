Expand / Collapse search
Explosive fire kills multiple people at Swiss Alps bar during New Year’s celebrations

An explosive fire tore through a crowded bar during New Year’s celebrations in the Swiss Alps, killing multiple people and injuring others.

Several people were killed and many others injured after an explosive fire broke out during a New Year’s Eve party at a bar in Crans-Montana, a luxury ski resort in the Swiss Alps. Authorities are investigating the cause.

An explosive fire at a bar in the Swiss Alps killed multiple people and injured others during New Year’s celebrations, police said.

The blaze happened in the Alpine ski resort municipality of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, police said.

"The fire started around 1:30 a.m. this morning in a bar called 'Le Constellation,'" police spokesperson Gaëtan Lathion said. "More than a hundred people were in the building, and we are seeing many injured and many dead."

Rescuers and fire-fighters work at the site of an explosion that ripped through a bar in Crans-Montana on January 1, 2026. (MAXIME SCHMID / AFP via Getty Images)

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire, police said.

"We're just at the beginning of our investigation, but this is an internationally renown ski resort with lots of tourists," Lathion said.

A police officer walks near ambulances at the site of an explosion that ripped through a bar in Crans-Montana on January 1, 2026.  (MAXIME SCHMID / AFP via Getty Images)

A reception center and helpline have been established for impacted families, Lathion said.

Rescuers are seen at the site of an explosion that ripped through a bar in Crans-Montana on January 1, 2026.  (MAXIME SCHMID / AFP via Getty Images)

A news conference was scheduled by police for 10 a.m. The community is in the heart of the Swiss Alps, about 25 miles north of the Matterhorn.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

