Trump wants 'distorted' portrait of himself removed from Colorado Capitol, slams Gov. Polis: 'Truly the worst'

President Donald Trump demanded Sunday night that Colorado Gov. Jarid Polis remove the "distorted" portrait of him from the Colorado State Capitol Building.

"Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol Building, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before," the 47th president wrote on Truth Social. "The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst."

Trump said that he is requesting the portrait's removal on behalf of angry Coloradans who have complained about it.

"In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one, but many people from Colorado have called and written to complain," he wrote. "In fact, they are actually angry about it!"

In separate posts, Trump then circulated his official White House portraits from both his first and second presidential terms.

The portrait was first unveiled in 2019, according to Colorado Public Radio, and Sarah A. Boardman is the artist behind the portrait.

"My portrait of President Trump has been called thoughtful, non-confrontational, not angry, not happy, not tweeting," she said at the unveiling. "In five, 10, 15, 20 years, he will be another president on the wall who is only historical background and he needs to look neutral."

The president then went on to attack Polis for his crime policies.

"I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don’t worry, we saved it!), to take it down," Trump wrote. "Jared should be ashamed of himself!"

During his campaign, Trump took advantage of a viral video in which Tren de Aragua members could be seen kicking in doors in an apartment complex in Aurora, Colo., while Polis downplayed the takeover.

One of the gang members in the video was arrested shortly after Trump's inauguration.