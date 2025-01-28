Tren de Aragua member wanted for Aurora, Colorado, apartment takeover busted in ICE raid in NYC

A Venezuelan migrant arrested Tuesday morning during a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid in New York City is a member of the violent Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang, Fox News has learned.

Sources in the Department of Homeland Security told Fox News that the suspect, who they identified as Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, was arrested inside a Bronx apartment and charged with kidnapping, assault and burglary.

Investigators said the 25-year-old Zambrano-Pacheco is the same man who was caught on camera in a video showing heavily armed men kicking down an apartment door at an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado.

Zambrano-Pacheco has since been hiding out in New York City, according to authorities.

Alleged gang activity in Aurora came to national attention in August after the surveillance video went viral.

TdA is based mainly in Venezuela and has roughly 5,000 members between the South American country and the United States.

Others who were involved in the Colorado apartment takeover were also recently arrested in New York City, according to authorities.

ICE posted an update later Tuesday that the agency made 969 arrests in a single day and issued 869 detainers.

The arrests came as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joined an immigration enforcement raid in New York City on Tuesday. Noem was confirmed Saturday by the Senate to lead the DHS under President Donald Trump. She made it clear during her confirmation hearing that tackling illegal immigration and border security were two of her top priorities.

The operation marks the latest in a number of raids across the United States, where officers have targeted public safety threats in major cities and elsewhere.

