Tren de Aragua member wanted for Aurora, Colorado, apartment takeover busted in ICE raid in NYC

Trump administration moving rapidly to fulfill mass deportation promise

Alexis McAdams By Alexis McAdams , Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Tren de Aragua suspect apprehended by ICE Video

Tren de Aragua suspect apprehended by ICE

Fox News' Alexis McAdams provides details on newly confirmed DHS Sec. Kristi Noem's efforts to aid ICE during raids in New York City and the arrest of a suspected Tren de Aragua member.

A Venezuelan migrant arrested Tuesday morning during a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid in New York City is a member of the violent Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang, Fox News has learned.

Sources in the Department of Homeland Security told Fox News that the suspect, who they identified as Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, was arrested inside a Bronx apartment and charged with kidnapping, assault and burglary.

Investigators said the 25-year-old Zambrano-Pacheco is the same man who was caught on camera in a video showing heavily armed men kicking down an apartment door at an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado. 

Zambrano-Pacheco has since been hiding out in New York City, according to authorities.

KRISTI NOEM JOINS IMMIGRATION RAID TO CATCH 'DIRTBAGS’ IN MAJOR SANCTUARY CITY

Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco wears an orange shirt in his mugshot.

A Venezuelan migrant arrested during an ICE raid early on Jan. 28 was identified by the Department of Homeland Security as Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, who was wanted by Aurora Police Department in Colorado and was one of the men who appeared in a viral security camera video from August 2024. (City of Aurora, Colorado / www.auroragov.org)

Alleged gang activity in Aurora came to national attention in August after the surveillance video went viral.

Tren de Aragua gang members rush apartment door

A screenshot from the viral Aug. 18, 2024, video which brought national attention to the alleged Tren de Aragua problem in Aurora, Colorado. (Edward Romero)

TdA is based mainly in Venezuela and has roughly 5,000 members between the South American country and the United States.

ICE SNAGS CRIMINAL ALIEN PAROLED 17 YEARS INTO LIFE SENTENCE FOR PREGNANT WOMAN'S MURDER

Others who were involved in the Colorado apartment takeover were also recently arrested in New York City, according to authorities.

New York DEA agents make an arrest.

The DEA New York Division participated in an immigration enforcement operation with other federal law enforcement partners, resulting in the arrest of one on kidnapping, assault and burglary charges. (X/ @DEANEWYORKDiv)

ICE posted an update later Tuesday that the agency made 969 arrests in a single day and issued 869 detainers.

DEA arrest a migrant in New York City

DEA agents make an arrest in New York City on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (DEA New York )

The arrests came as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joined an immigration enforcement raid in New York City on Tuesday. Noem was confirmed Saturday by the Senate to lead the DHS under President Donald Trump. She made it clear during her confirmation hearing that tackling illegal immigration and border security were two of her top priorities.

Noem DHS

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem participates in an immigration raid in New York City. (Department of Homeland Security)

The operation marks the latest in a number of raids across the United States, where officers have targeted public safety threats in major cities and elsewhere.

Fox News Digital’s Adam Shaw contributed to this report

Alexis McAdams currently serves as an FNC correspondent based in New York City. She joined the network in October 2021.