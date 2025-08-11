Trump slams DC crime surge after Hill intern murdered, vows crackdown and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Trump to host DC crime press conference after warning of potential federal takeover

2. High-stakes summit with Putin tops Trump's agenda this week

3. Buttigieg tells Dems they should embrace Trump's campaign promise

MAJOR HEADLINES

LOYALTY LITMUS – 'Bureau bloodbath': Trump FBI leaders face backlash after ousting key agents. Continue reading …

LONESTAR STANDOFF – Texas governor vows to keep holding special sessions indefinitely until Dems return. Continue reading …

'FULL ENDORSEMENT' – President Trump keeps expressing support for Sen. Lindsey Graham re-election. Continue reading …

HIGHWAY HAVOC – Armed fugitives commandeer big rig in wild LA chase before vanishing into night. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘HORRORS AND SACRIFICES' – Socialism refugees draw parallels between Mamdani and communist regimes. Continue reading …

BREAKTHROUGH – Border wall auction house strikes deal with Trump admin after Biden's $350M sale. Continue reading …

'SPEAKS FOR ITSELF' – Sanders gives telling response to question about 2028 presidential run. Continue reading …

JOINT JUSTICE – Trump weighs major marijuana policy move that would reclassify the plant. Continue reading …

MEDIA

FRESH LEADERSHIP – CBS News staff express cautious optimism as David Ellison takes charge after merger. Continue reading …

'CAN'T GO BACK' – Canadian author urges extricating ties with US amid concerns over Trump admin. Continue reading …

DIGITAL WORSHIP – Bill Maher criticizes Americans’ reliance on chatbots and praise from consumer tech. Continue reading …

'NEW RULES' – Column claims Hollywood is moving away from socially conscious content. Continue reading …

OPINION

DEE SOVA – I had to leave California to save my trucking business. Now there’s hope. Continue reading …

LEO TERRELL – I’m leading Trump’s antisemitism task force. We must protect Jewish people. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

HAULED AWAY – London police arrest over 360 protesters defying ban on support for Palestinian Action. Continue reading …

RECOVERY MODE – Actress Amy Schumer heals after back surgery and discusses health journey. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on park pioneers and baseball bests. Take the quiz here …

COSTANZA CONNECTION – Yankees announcers reference 'Seinfeld' as Astros' Jason Alexander pitches. Continue reading …

ROLLNG IN THE DOUGH – Woman scores big 'success' through food-sharing app. See video …

WATCH

MIKE POMPEO – Confident that Trump will take step closer to end Russia-Ukraine conflict. See video …

BRIAN KILMEADE – The world will be watching Alaska. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













