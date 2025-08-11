Trump continues supporting Sen. Lindsey Graham's re-election bid while phoning into Republican event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump recently spoke to the South Carolina Republican Party's Silver Elephant Gala through a phone that Sen. Lindsey Graham held up to a microphone.

Trump, who endorsed Graham for re-election earlier this year, continued expressing his support for the senator while speaking on the phone.

Trump said the senator has his "full endorsement," calling him a "great guy," saying that Graham has always been there for him when he needed him and he "won't forget it."

"Thank you for your surprise call, Mr. President!" Graham said in a post on X that also featured footage of Trump's remarks about him.

"With your support, I’ll keep delivering the America First agenda to the great people of South Carolina. I’m glad to have been part of the most awesome six months in modern history led by President @realDonaldTrump."

Graham, who has served in the Senate since 2003, is facing Republican primary challengers.

Paul Dans, the former director of the 2025 Presidential Transition Project at the Heritage Foundation and who is one of Graham's challengers, attended the event where Trump spoke by phone.

"Lindsey Graham’s terrified—his Senate seat’s at risk against me, his toughest challenger yet. After 32 years of broken term-limit promises, he’s done. Clinging to President Trump won’t save him from SC’s America First Patriots who see his grift. #LindseyPanic #PrezTrumpPlsHelpMe," Dans wrote in a post on X.

Graham will be up for re-election in 2026.