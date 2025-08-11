Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Lindsey Graham

Trump continues supporting Sen. Lindsey Graham's re-election bid while phoning into Republican event

Trump already endorsed Graham for re-election earlier this year

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Lindsey Graham spars with NBC host over Tulsi Gabbard's Russia-Gate claims Video

Lindsey Graham spars with NBC host over Tulsi Gabbard's Russia-Gate claims

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., clashed with NBC 'Meet the Press' Host Kristen Welker over Tulsi Gabbard's 'treason' allegations against Obama. 

President Donald Trump recently spoke to the South Carolina Republican Party's Silver Elephant Gala through a phone that Sen. Lindsey Graham held up to a microphone.

Trump, who endorsed Graham for re-election earlier this year, continued expressing his support for the senator while speaking on the phone.

Trump said the senator has his "full endorsement," calling him a "great guy," saying that Graham has always been there for him when he needed him and he "won't forget it."

CONSERVATIVE BACKLASH ERUPTS AFTER TRUMP'S GRAHAM ENDORSEMENT: ‘I AM NOT WITH TRUMP AT ALL WITH THIS ONE’

Sen. Lindsey Graham

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during a press conference on Saint Michael's Square in the city center on May 30, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

"Thank you for your surprise call, Mr. President!" Graham said in a post on X that also featured footage of Trump's remarks about him. 

"With your support, I’ll keep delivering the America First agenda to the great people of South Carolina. I’m glad to have been part of the most awesome six months in modern history led by President @realDonaldTrump."

Graham, who has served in the Senate since 2003, is facing Republican primary challengers.

TRUMP ENDORSES SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM FOR RE-ELECTION: ‘HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN’

Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham

Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., addresses the crowd during a 2024 election campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, on Jan. 28, 2023 ( LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

Paul Dans, the former director of the 2025 Presidential Transition Project at the Heritage Foundation and who is one of Graham's challengers, attended the event where Trump spoke by phone.

"Lindsey Graham’s terrified—his Senate seat’s at risk against me, his toughest challenger yet. After 32 years of broken term-limit promises, he’s done. Clinging to President Trump won’t save him from SC’s America First Patriots who see his grift. #LindseyPanic #PrezTrumpPlsHelpMe," Dans wrote in a post on X.

LINDSEY GRAHAM DRAWS DEMOCRATIC SENATE CHALLENGER WHO PREVIOUSLY LOST CONGRESSIONAL RACE

Sen. Lindsey Graham on phone

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., moves through the basement of the U.S. Capitol in between votes on July 31, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Graham will be up for re-election in 2026.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

