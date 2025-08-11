Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Los Angeles

Suspects lead police on wild chase through LA while carjacking multiple vehicles, including big rig

Police pursuit spanned multiple neighborhoods as armed suspects switched between three stolen vehicles

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
close
Suspects lead police on wild chase through LA while carjacking multiple vehicles, including semi-truck Video

Suspects lead police on wild chase through LA while carjacking multiple vehicles, including semi-truck

Police reportedly lost sight of the suspects who were reported as "armed and dangerous." (KTTV)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pair of suspects led police on a wild chase through Los Angeles Sunday night as they carjacked multiple vehicles – including a big rig – on live TV before escaping. 

The bizarre chase began with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tailing the suspects inside a dark-colored pickup truck believed to have been stolen. 

At some point, the pickup truck came to a stop and the suspects tried, and failed, to break into two different cars before carjacking a white big rig and taking off on Interstate 5. 

DRIVER SHOT, ASSAULTED AFTER PLOWING THROUGH CROWD, INJURING 30: LA OFFICIALS

armed suspects lead police on dangerous pursuit through los angeles

The LAPD says the suspects carjacked at least two pickup trucks.  (KTTV)

The suspects ditched the big rig near downtown Los Angeles around 11:30 p.m. and carjacked a white pickup truck before taking off to the Boyle Heights neighborhood. 

armed suspects lead police on dangerous pursuit through los angeles

Los Angeles authorities say the suspects carjacked a big rig.  (KTTV)

The Los Angeles Police Department reported that the driver of the stolen pickup truck was at one point driving the wrong way on Interstate 10. The LAPD said the suspects should be considered "armed and dangerous." 

armed suspects lead police on dangerous pursuit through los angeles

The suspects were seen on live TV driving the opposite direction of the freeway.  (KTTV)

The chase spanned the areas of Sylmar, Santa Clarita, North Hollywood, Hollywood Hills, Echo Park, downtown Los Angeles, Westlake, and Boyle Heights, per reporting from FOX 11

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After about an hour, the suspects appear to have fled on foot. As of early Monday, no arrests had been made. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and California Highway Patrol for comment. 

Fox News Digital's Eric Quintanar contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 