Suspects lead police on wild chase through LA while carjacking multiple vehicles, including big rig

A pair of suspects led police on a wild chase through Los Angeles Sunday night as they carjacked multiple vehicles – including a big rig – on live TV before escaping.

The bizarre chase began with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tailing the suspects inside a dark-colored pickup truck believed to have been stolen.

At some point, the pickup truck came to a stop and the suspects tried, and failed, to break into two different cars before carjacking a white big rig and taking off on Interstate 5.

The suspects ditched the big rig near downtown Los Angeles around 11:30 p.m. and carjacked a white pickup truck before taking off to the Boyle Heights neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported that the driver of the stolen pickup truck was at one point driving the wrong way on Interstate 10. The LAPD said the suspects should be considered "armed and dangerous."

The chase spanned the areas of Sylmar, Santa Clarita, North Hollywood, Hollywood Hills, Echo Park, downtown Los Angeles, Westlake, and Boyle Heights, per reporting from FOX 11.

After about an hour, the suspects appear to have fled on foot. As of early Monday, no arrests had been made. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and California Highway Patrol for comment.

