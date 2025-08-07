I had to leave California to save my business. Now there’s hope

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

I’ve spent more than three decades on the road, proudly building my career as an independent contractor in the trucking industry. Being my own boss allowed me to raise my four daughters, support my family, and chart my own path forward as a business owner. But in 2020, that livelihood was thrown into chaos by a law from Sacramento, California, lawmakers who ignored how real truckers work and threatened to put thousands of us out of business.

By forcing a one-size-fits-all definition of employment, Assembly Bill 5 (AB 5) made it nearly impossible for small business truckers to operate independently in California. I was faced with a heartbreaking decision: stay in my home state and watch my business collapse or leave California to preserve the freedom I had fought so hard for.

I chose to leave.

Thousands of independent truckers across the country watched what happened in California with fear. Many of us are women, veterans, immigrants and first-generation business owners. The ability to choose when and how we work isn’t just a perk. It’s a lifeline.

That’s why I’m grateful to Republican California Rep. Kevin Kiley for standing up for independent workers like me by introducing "Modern Worker Empowerment Act," which passed out of committee in the House of Representatives passed in late July.

This bill is a major win for independent contractors. It restores a consistent, common-sense definition of independent work and ensures that truckers like me can continue building our businesses without being forced into rigid, outdated employment models. After the damage done by AB 5 in California, it’s encouraging to see Congress taking steps in the right direction.

Kiley understands that protecting independent contractors isn’t just about economics — it’s about dignity, autonomy and fairness. He saw how AB 5 crushed opportunity in California and took action to make sure those same mistakes wouldn’t be repeated nationwide.

Running my truck as a small business allowed me to take long hauls across the country — sometimes bringing my children along — while keeping the flexibility and control that mattered most for my family’s well‑being. And I took pride in serving as a role model: showing that women can thrive behind the wheel, own their business and contribute to America’s supply chain.

Thanks to leaders like Rep. Kiley, Washington is finally recognizing that independent contractors deserve the same respect and freedom as traditional employees. I hope the Senate moves quickly to pass this bill and send it to the president’s desk.

I may have had to leave California to keep my business alive — but with this new legislation, maybe one day I’ll be able to come back.