Bernie Sanders addresses whether he’ll run in 2028

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., addressed whether he will run for president again in 2028 during an interview that aired Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

"Let's not worry about that," he told host Dana Bash. "I am going to be 84 years of age next month, as a matter of fact. I think that speaks for itself."

Sanders said that "what is more important" is educating, organizing and giving "working-class people an agenda" to understand that "we can, in fact, provide a decent standard of living for all our people."

Bash suggested to Sanders that without leadership, a "very hungry, energized base with an idea of what they want" will not evoke change.

The senator remained steadfast that "strong grassroots movements will bring forth the appropriate leadership." He did not want to name anyone he supports politically to "take up" what Bash called "the Bernie Sanders mantel."

Sanders ran for president during the 2016 and 2020 campaigns. He has been conducting a "Fighting Oligarchy Tour" around the U.S. for much of this year.

On Sunday, Sanders is in Asheville, North Carolina. The venue for the tour stop had to be changed from one that holds 2,400 to one that seats about 7,200, Blue Ridge Public Radio reported.