Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders addresses whether he’ll run in 2028

Independent senator turns 84 next month, currently conducting Fighting Oligarchy Tour

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Bernie Sanders speaks candidly about presidential prospects Video

Bernie Sanders speaks candidly about presidential prospects

Podcaster Joe Rogan asked Senator Bernie Sanders about whether he has any plans to run for the presidency again, and the senator offered a humorous response.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., addressed whether he will run for president again in 2028 during an interview that aired Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

"Let's not worry about that,"  he told host Dana Bash. "I am going to be 84 years of age next month, as a matter of fact. I think that speaks for itself."

Sanders said that "what is more important" is educating, organizing and giving "working-class people an agenda" to understand that "we can, in fact, provide a decent standard of living for all our people."

Bash suggested to Sanders that without leadership, a "very hungry, energized base with an idea of what they want" will not evoke change.  

SEN BERNIE SANDERS NAMES 2 THINGS TRUMP HAS DONE RIGHT

Bernie Sanders wide shot from Fighting Oligarchy tour

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks at the Fighting Oligarchy rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, United States, on May 2, 2025.  (Nathan Morris/NurPhoto)

The senator remained steadfast that "strong grassroots movements will bring forth the appropriate leadership." He did not want to name anyone he supports politically to "take up" what Bash called "the Bernie Sanders mantel."

BERNIE SANDERS GETS UP DURING INTERVIEW AFTER 'NONSENSE' QUESTION ABOUT AOC

Bernie Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., spoke on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday about whether he would run for president again in 2028. (Joe Maher)

Sanders ran for president during the 2016 and 2020 campaigns. He has been conducting a "Fighting Oligarchy Tour" around the U.S. for much of this year. 

Bernie Sanders Capitol Hill July 2025

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. departs from the Senate floor as Republican lawmakers struggle to pass U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping spending and tax bill, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 1, 2025.  (Nathan Howard)

On Sunday, Sanders is in Asheville, North Carolina. The venue for the tour stop had to be changed from one that holds 2,400 to one that seats about 7,200, Blue Ridge Public Radio reported. 

