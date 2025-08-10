Amy Schumer undergoes back surgery for longstanding injury, shares recovery update on social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amy Schumer is on the mend following surgery.

Schumer, 44, stood proudly with a walker while at home Saturday in a snap shared with her millions of Instagram followers.

The "Trainwreck" actress confessed on social media that she underwent back surgery and was expecting a "short recovery" process.

Schumer sported a pair of pink sweats with a red Catskill mountains sweatshirt and a pair of sturdy tennis shoes as she posed for a photo by a staircase.

"Since my surfing injury back in the day my L5 has been killing me," Schumer captioned the post.

"Today I got a laminectomy! It’s a short recovery and when I’m feeling better I will buy a bra!"

Hundreds of friends and fans cheered Schumer on, and sent well-wishes for speedy healing.

"Feel better soon my love," Kathy Hilton wrote, while country singer Elle King commented, "Surgery chic le freak."

Debra Messing wrote, "Oh s--t ….. heal fast," and Bethanny Frankel exclaimed, "OH NO."

Supermodel Helena Christensen sent a positive affirmation and told Schumer, "The Catskills has never looked better! Heal well and fast."

Schumer's back surgery comes months after the "Kinda Pregnant" star began using a new weight loss medication.

Earlier this year, Schumer praised the effects of Mounjaro (also known as tirzepatide) after experiencing the negative effects of Ozempic.

"I wanted to share and keep it 100 with you, that years ago – and yes, this is completely unsafe to be driving and making a video – years ago, three years ago, I tried WeGovy and I was like puking," Schumer said in the clip captured while she was behind the wheel.

"I couldn't handle it. I don't know if they've changed the formula or whatever… but anyway, I went on this telehealth meeting with MidiHealth, and it was cheap. I wanted to try it myself, cause I wanted to recommend it to my friends who are like nurses and teachers."

In addition to the injectable medication, which is primarily used to treat type 2 diabetes, the "Snatched" star has a new routine which includes hormones.

"They put me on estrogen and progesterone because I realized I was in perimenopause and my symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared," Schumer said.

"My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy, I want to get down more if you know what I mean – I'm talking about sex."

She added, "So that's been great, Mounajro's been great… I'm having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that."

Schumer told Howard Stern earlier this year that she was forced to quit Ozempic due to terrible side effects.