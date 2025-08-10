Buttigieg says Democrats would be smart to follow one of Trump's 'pro-family' campaign promises

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg told "Pod Save America" on Sunday that it would be a good idea for Democrats to adopt the Trump campaign’s promise to expand coverage for in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments.

"Do you think Democrats should run on Trump's promise from the campaign that, you know, insurance companies should be required to cover IVF and fertility treatments?" co-host Jon Favreau asked.

"I think it's good policy," Buttigieg answered. "I mean, if we're really serious about being pro-family, then we need to make sure that we support that. And that means making sure whether it's a system of direct government support or whether it's ensuring that that's part of what you can get from private healthcare."

ANDREW SCHULZ RIPS TRUMP FOR IVF CAMPAIGN PLEDGE 'FLIP-FLOP'

He added, "By the way, you know, I think that the right has been weird about it, but I don't think we should scoff at those who are interested in making sure that we encourage more people to be able to start families and have more kids if they want to, especially if the reason they're not doing it is artificial issues around cost or access to care."

Favreau claimed—citing a critical Washington Post report—that President Donald Trump failed to keep his campaign promise regarding IVF treatments for women during his second term. The headline read, "White House has no plan to mandate IVF care, despite campaign pledge."

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told the Washington Post in response to its report that the president's work to expand IVF access was ongoing.

"President Trump pledged to expand access to fertility treatments for Americans who are struggling to start families," Jackson said in a statement. "The Administration is committed like none before to using its authorities to deliver on this pledge."

BUTTIGIEG SAYS DEMOCRATIC PARTY PRONE TO 'FINGER-WAGGING,' NEEDS TO DO 'BETTER JOB' REACHING OUT TO VOTERS

In February, Trump signed an executive order aiming to expand access to IVF and other fertility treatments through the reduction of out-of-pocket costs. The order directed the Domestic Policy Council to find ways to make IVF and other fertility treatments more affordable.

Fox News Digital reached out to the DNC for comment.

Since the 2024 election, Buttigieg has criticized his party’s approach to reaching voters, going so far as to mock its obsession with diversity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What do we mean when we talk about diversity? Is it caring for people’s different experiences and making sure no one is mistreated because of them, which I will always fight for? Or is it making people sit through a training that looks like something out of ‘Portlandia,’ which I have also experienced," Buttigieg said at a forum in February.

"And it is how Trump Republicans are made," Buttigieg added.