Trump to hold news conference on DC crime after federal agents hit streets

Trump has threatened a federal takeover of Washington, D.C., over rising crime rates

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Trump teases major press conference as he hints at federalizing DC Video

Trump teases major press conference as he hints at federalizing DC

Former Washington, D.C., police officer Tom Verri joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss President Donald Trump's efforts to crack down on crime in the nation's capital as he considers deploying the National Guard.

President Donald Trump is expected to hold a news conference at the White House on Monday to discuss crime in Washington. D.C., as federal agents deploy to the streets. 

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET in the White House briefing room. Trump said on social media on Sunday that the news conference on crime and "beautification" will "not only involve ending the Crime, Murder, and Death in our Nation’s Capital, but will also be about Cleanliness and the General Physical Renovation and Condition of our once beautiful and well maintained Capital."

"We are not going to allow people to spend $3.1 Billion Dollars on fixing up a building, like the Federal Reserve, which could have been done in a far more elegant and time sensitive manner for $50 to $100 Million Dollars," Trump wrote on TRUTH Social. "The Renovation would have actually been better, and we would have saved $3 Billion Dollars, Traffic Jams, and never-ending Construction." 

Trump described D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser – who publicly clashed with Trump during the George Floyd riots in 2020 – "a good person who has tried, but she has been given many chances, and the Crime Numbers get worse, and the City only gets dirtier and less attractive." 

TRUMP VOWS TO MAKE DC 'SAFER' AND 'BEAUTIFUL' AS CAPITAL BATTLES CRIME AND HOMELESSNESS

Federal agents on DC street

FBI and Border Patrol officers arrest a man along the U Street on Aug. 10, 2025. President Donald Trump ordered an increased presence of federal law enforcement to Washington, D.C. in an effort to curb crime.  (Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

"The American Public is not going to put up with it any longer," the president wrote. "Just like I took care of the Border, where you had ZERO Illegals coming across last month, from millions the year before, I will take care of our cherished Capital, and we will make it, truly, GREAT AGAIN! Before the tents, squalor, filth, and Crime, it was the most beautiful Capital in the World. It will soon be that again. Thank you for your attention to this matter — See you tomorrow at 10 A.M.!" 

The president has reignited his warnings about a federal government takeover of Washington, and said he may even deploy the National Guard over recent crime. 

Bowser told MSNBC on Sunday that "it is always the President’s prerogative to use federal law enforcement of the National Guard even." Bowser said multiple times throughout the interview that the District is not experiencing a spike in crime. 

PRESIDENT TRUMP INCREASES FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT PRESENCE IN DC FOLLOWING VIOLENT CRIME SURGE

Trump speaks to reporters inside White House

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after signing an executive order in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Aug. 5, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, on Sunday, police instituted a juvenile curfew in the popular Navy Yard neighborhood, after a stolen gun was discharged during a large gathering of young people late on Saturday. The incident came even as the White House had deployed a surge of federal law enforcement officers in the city over the weekend. 

Trump also said the homeless population would have to move "immediately," posting photos of encampments and trash on the streets. 

"There will be no ‘MR. NICE GUY,’" Trump posted. "We want our Capital BACK."

federal agents in DC

FBI and Border Patrol officers arrest a man along the U Street corridor during a federal law enforcement deployment to the nation's capital on Aug. 10, 2025. (Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

Last week, Trump teased taking federal control of D.C. after former Department of Government Efficiency employee Edward "Big Balls" Coristine was brutally beaten during an attempted carjacking by teenage suspects. 

"Local ‘youths’ and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released," Trump wrote. "They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now!" 

Trump said D.C. law must be changed to prosecute minors accused of violent crimes as an adult and to "lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14."

Fox News' Mark Meredith and Alexandra Hoff contributed to this report.

