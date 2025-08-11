Trump to hold news conference on DC crime after federal agents hit streets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is expected to hold a news conference at the White House on Monday to discuss crime in Washington. D.C., as federal agents deploy to the streets.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET in the White House briefing room. Trump said on social media on Sunday that the news conference on crime and "beautification" will "not only involve ending the Crime, Murder, and Death in our Nation’s Capital, but will also be about Cleanliness and the General Physical Renovation and Condition of our once beautiful and well maintained Capital."

"We are not going to allow people to spend $3.1 Billion Dollars on fixing up a building, like the Federal Reserve, which could have been done in a far more elegant and time sensitive manner for $50 to $100 Million Dollars," Trump wrote on TRUTH Social. "The Renovation would have actually been better, and we would have saved $3 Billion Dollars, Traffic Jams, and never-ending Construction."

Trump described D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser – who publicly clashed with Trump during the George Floyd riots in 2020 – "a good person who has tried, but she has been given many chances, and the Crime Numbers get worse, and the City only gets dirtier and less attractive."

"The American Public is not going to put up with it any longer," the president wrote. "Just like I took care of the Border, where you had ZERO Illegals coming across last month, from millions the year before, I will take care of our cherished Capital, and we will make it, truly, GREAT AGAIN! Before the tents, squalor, filth, and Crime, it was the most beautiful Capital in the World. It will soon be that again. Thank you for your attention to this matter — See you tomorrow at 10 A.M.!"

The president has reignited his warnings about a federal government takeover of Washington, and said he may even deploy the National Guard over recent crime.

Bowser told MSNBC on Sunday that "it is always the President’s prerogative to use federal law enforcement of the National Guard even." Bowser said multiple times throughout the interview that the District is not experiencing a spike in crime.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, police instituted a juvenile curfew in the popular Navy Yard neighborhood, after a stolen gun was discharged during a large gathering of young people late on Saturday. The incident came even as the White House had deployed a surge of federal law enforcement officers in the city over the weekend.

Trump also said the homeless population would have to move "immediately," posting photos of encampments and trash on the streets.

"There will be no ‘MR. NICE GUY,’" Trump posted. "We want our Capital BACK."

Last week, Trump teased taking federal control of D.C. after former Department of Government Efficiency employee Edward "Big Balls" Coristine was brutally beaten during an attempted carjacking by teenage suspects.

"Local ‘youths’ and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released," Trump wrote. "They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now!"

Trump said D.C. law must be changed to prosecute minors accused of violent crimes as an adult and to "lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14."

Fox News' Mark Meredith and Alexandra Hoff contributed to this report.