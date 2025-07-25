Trump pens letter to grieving mother of slain congressional intern: 'Held in my heart'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump sent a letter to the mother of a congressional intern who was killed in a Washington, D.C. shooting, saying he and Melania Trump are "heartbroken for your entire family."

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a 21-year-old student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst , was shot around 10:28 p.m. on June 30 and died on July 1, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened on the 1200 block of 7th Street, Northwest. Tarpinian-Jachym was in Washington, D.C., as an intern for Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan.

Police said an adult female and 16-year-old male were both shot but survived. No suspects are in custody, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Several people exited a vehicle and fired shots at a group of people, including Tarpinian-Jachym. Tarpinian-Jachym wasn't the intended target of the shooting, they added.

In a letter dated July 17 to the parents of Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, the Trumps said they are devastated by the "senseless act of violence that took your beloved son."

"While we may never fully understand the impact that Eric has had during his meaningful life, we know he will be remembered for his kindness, faithfulness, and devotion to your family and his many friends," Trump wrote. "He will also be remembered for his commitment to our country. I know how proud Congressman Estes was to have Eric represent his office, the people of Kansas' Fourth Congressional District, and our Nation."

"Eric will be held in my heart, and I promise never to forget or forgive the terrible act that took him from us. Please know that my Administration will not stop fighting to clean up our streets and ensure law and order," Trump added. "May God hold Eric in His eternal love and care and provide you and your other incredible children, Angela and Jeremy, with abiding peace and unending strength."

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Eric's mother, Tamara Jachym, said her son faced adversity in his life but always found a way to overcome it.

"He had ambition because he had some adversity in his life. A lot of things have happened to him. And he did struggle initially, like he had severe dyslexia as a first-grader. He couldn't read or write, but boy, he could do it. He taught himself mathematics and how to play chess from YouTube," Jachym said. "He had some adversity issues, but I think he felt accepted in D.C. because he was bright and articulate, and he was always kind of flat-faced. When he smiled, you knew he meant it. It was genuine."