Mom of congressional intern murdered in DC warns parents it could happen to their kids

The mother of a congressional intern who was killed in Washington, D.C., pleaded with police to find the people who killed her son, warning other parents it could happen to their kids.

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a 21-year-old student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst , was shot June 30 at around 10:28 p.m., according to police, and passed away on July 1. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened on the 1200 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

A 16-year-old male and adult female were both shot but survived. No suspects are in custody, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

According to investigators, several individuals exited a vehicle and began firing shots at a group of people, which included Tarpinian-Jachym. Tarpinian-Jachym wasn't the intended target of the shooting, they added.

Tamara Jachym, Eric's mother, told Fox News Digital in an interview that police need to arrest the individuals responsible because "they will do it again."

"This is a serious crime. A mile from the White House. This isn't a joke. And then it happened again this weekend," Jachym said, referring to a shooting in Washington, D.C., on 4th of July weekend that left 3-year-old Honesty Cheadle dead. "You know, the mayor has to get serious with this."

"I think Eric felt safe. It was early at night. He was in a decent area and this happened. And it's a shame. And you know, Eric was the 85th victim and now we have an 86," she added, referring to the number of homicides in Washington, D.C., at the time.

So far in 2025, 91 people have been killed in Washington, D.C.

Jachym described her son as a "very kind, sweet, compassionate young man."

"He was kind to everybody. He loved the animals. He loved to fish," she said. "He was just a really special boy. He really loved DC, loved to walk around the streets. He loved to walk to the Wharf and he liked to go out to eat. And he loved the people in D.C."

The University of Massachusetts Amherst student was an intern for Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., according to a statement from his office. He was set to return for his senior year at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he majored in finance and minored in political science.

"I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile," Estes said in a statement. "We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country. Please join Susan and me in praying for his family and respecting their privacy during this heartbreaking time."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, an FBI spokesperson said the agency is assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in the investigation.

"We are aware of the incident and are assisting our law enforcement partners," the spokesperson said.

The FBI and Metropolitan Police Department are offering a $40,000 reward for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction, and are encouraged to contact (202) 727-9099.