Congressional intern killed in Washington, D.C. shooting, police offer reward for multiple suspects

A Congressional intern was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Monday night.

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a 21-year-old student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, died after he was shot around 10:28 p.m. on the 1200 block of 7th Street, Northwest in Washington, D.C. on Monday night, according to police, and died on Tuesday. An adult female and a 16-year-old male were also shot and taken to local hospitals.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, multiple individuals exited a car and began firing at a group of people. Tarpinian-Jachym isn't believed to have been the intended target of the shooting, officials said.

Tarpinian-Jachym was an intern for Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kan.), according to a statement from his office. He was a rising senior majoring in finance with a minor in political science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

"I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile," Estes said. "We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country. Please join Susan and me in praying for his family and respecting their privacy during this heartbreaking time."

Phillip Peterson, one of Tarpinian-Jachym's friends, told Fox News Digital that he "was a very easy-going person to be around."

"We met in early January and we really started to hit things off," Peterson said. "After the program we discussed becoming roommates, but I didn’t want to move back to D.C. because I despise the culture so much. Unfortunately that fell through. I legitimately do regret now not going back to D.C. just so I could have spent more time with my friend."

Tarpinian-Jachym also participated in a spring fellowship with The Fund for American Studies, which said the college student's hometown is Aberdeen, Mississippi.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $25,000 reward for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction, and are encouraged to contact (202) 727-9099.