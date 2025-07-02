Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

US

Congressional intern killed in Washington, D.C. shooting, police offer reward for multiple suspects

21-year-old Eric Tarpinian-Jachym was not believed to be the intended target of the shooting, police said

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Congressional intern was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Monday night.

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a 21-year-old student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, died after he was shot around 10:28 p.m. on the 1200 block of 7th Street, Northwest in Washington, D.C. on Monday night, according to police, and died on Tuesday. An adult female and a 16-year-old male were also shot and taken to local hospitals.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, multiple individuals exited a car and began firing at a group of people. Tarpinian-Jachym isn't believed to have been the intended target of the shooting, officials said. 

SENATORS CONDEMN FATAL SHOOTING OF ISRAELI EMBASSY EMPLOYEES AS FAMILIES MOURN

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym was shot and killed on Monday. (Phillip Peterson)

Tarpinian-Jachym was an intern for Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kan.), according to a statement from his office. He was a rising senior majoring in finance with a minor in political science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

HOUSE STAFFER VICTIM OF ARMED CARJACKING IN POPULAR WASHINGTON NEIGHBORHOOD

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym with a fish

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym is seen fishing. (Facebook/Eric Tarpinian-Jachym )

"I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile," Estes said. "We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country. Please join Susan and me in praying for his family and respecting their privacy during this heartbreaking time."

Phillip Peterson, one of Tarpinian-Jachym's friends, told Fox News Digital that he "was a very easy-going person to be around."

"We met in early January and we really started to hit things off," Peterson said. "After the program we discussed becoming roommates, but I didn’t want to move back to D.C. because I despise the culture so much. Unfortunately that fell through. I legitimately do regret now not going back to D.C. just so I could have spent more time with my friend."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Ron Estes

Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Tarpinian-Jachym also participated in a spring fellowship with The Fund for American Studies, which said the college student's hometown is Aberdeen, Mississippi.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $25,000 reward for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction, and are encouraged to contact (202) 727-9099.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.