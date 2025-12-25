Trump launches Christmas night airstrikes in Nigeria and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump launches Christmas night airstrikes in Nigeria

2. Biden family Christmas photo draws mixed reactions

3. Death toll rises in Louisville UPS plane crash

MAJOR HEADLINES

HOLIDAY HORROR – Grandfather dies in 'freak accident' at McDonald's drive-thru window before Christmas. Continue reading …

‘NOT BACKING DOWN’ – TPUSA head vows to fight on after stubborn student gov denies chapter approval twice. Continue reading …

HORRIFIC RAMPAGE – Father allegedly shoots family after wife asked him to turn off 49ers game. Continue reading …

HOLIDAY HEIST – Travis Kelce held scoreless as Chiefs fall in his possible Arrowhead Stadium finale. Continue reading …

PRESSURE POINTS – Travelers warned as dangerous airplane sleeping position gains popularity. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

DEADLINE DISASTER – Congress enters new year with major fights looming. Continue reading …

PLEA FOR PEACE – Pope Leo urges end to conflicts in Middle East and Ukraine in first Christmas address. Continue reading …

DUTY CALLS – American troops sacrifice Christmas with family while defending freedom abroad. Continue reading …

POLITICAL PUNT – Congressional NIL bill collapses amid Lane Kiffin controversy and bipartisan pushback. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

SHACKLES OFF – 2025 lookback: Quitting or fired liberal journalists opt for the independent route. Continue reading …

SUCCESS SKEPTIC – Crockett accuses Trump admin of dishonesty over border encounter numbers. Continue reading …

TAKING SIDES – Katie Couric insists people don't want 'just the facts' when consuming news. Continue reading …

NOT BACKING DOWN – Bari Weiss stands by decision to delay '60 Minutes' segment amid staff criticism. Continue reading …

OPINION

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER – I’m the new Virginia governor and affordability is what everyone needs. Continue reading …

SEC. SCOTT TURNER – Homeownership is making a comeback thanks to Trump, but there’s more to come. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

HOLIDAY HIJACK – Charles Barkley blasts NFL for Christmas Day games. Continue reading …

DREAMS CRUSHED – Vikings squash Lions' playoff chances on Christmas Day, force six turnovers. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – Erika Trump endorsed which Republican? Who was on Johnny Carson's blacklist? Take the quiz here …

RED FLAGS – Ford shatters decade-old recall record with 152 safety alerts issued this year alone. Continue reading …

NEW TRADITION – Man completely replaces holiday dinner for one important reason. See video ...

WATCH

RILEY GAINES – Only through God can grieving widow Erika Kirk do this. See video …

LARA TRUMP – Scrambling Democratic Party in a bit of a pickle over its next star. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a look at what people can do to get more out of their money in 2026. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.