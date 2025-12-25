Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NFL

Charles Barkley blasts NFL for Christmas Day games

The NFL had three games on Christmas Day this year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Mahomes Mountain for Week 17: Will Trevor Lawrence or Drake Maye reach the top? | FTF Video

Mahomes Mountain for Week 17: Will Trevor Lawrence or Drake Maye reach the top? | FTF

Nick Wright lists his top QBs entering Week 17, including Trevor Lawrence, Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL games on Christmas Day are a relatively new thing.

Usually, the NFL has owned Thanksgiving Day, aside from the games played on Sundays and Mondays. 

This year, the NFL partnered with Netflix to show two games during the day and a game on Amazon Prime Video at night. The games are going up against the NBA, which has owned the Christmas holiday on TV for several years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Charles Barkley looks on

Charles Barkley stands in the second tee box during the first round of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course July 11, 2025, in Stateline, Nev. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The NFL’s encroachment on the NBA is something that appeared to irk Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

"The NFL got greedy and started adding Christmas games. We used to have this day to ourselves, but Roger Goodell and them pigs at the NFL always want to hog every day of the week now," Barkley said on ESPN as the NBA’s schedule got started. "Christmas is an NBA day."

Barkley blasted the NFL in January 2024 for having an exclusive Peacock game during the playoffs.

Charles Barkley looks on

Charles Barkley stands in the second tee box during the first round of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course July 11, 2025, in Stateline, Nev. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

VIKINGS SQUASH LIONS' PLAYOFF CHANCES ON CHRISTMAS DAY, FORCE 6 TURNOVERS

He said at the time that showing a playoff game through streaming was "low class."

"That’s not cool. They’re just being greedy pigs," he said on ESPN Radio at the time. "I’m glad some NFL players are taking some shots at them. … I know the NFL is the biggest thing in the world, but to put this game on Peacock and make people have to buy Peacock, that’s just low class. I’m disgusted."

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The NFL’s domination over the sports conversation is only going to grow should the league and players agree to an 18th regular-season game, a notion that has been floated in recent years with the possibility of the Super Bowl moving to Presidents Day.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue