Charles Barkley blasts NFL for Christmas Day games

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL games on Christmas Day are a relatively new thing.

Usually, the NFL has owned Thanksgiving Day, aside from the games played on Sundays and Mondays.

This year, the NFL partnered with Netflix to show two games during the day and a game on Amazon Prime Video at night. The games are going up against the NBA, which has owned the Christmas holiday on TV for several years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NFL’s encroachment on the NBA is something that appeared to irk Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

"The NFL got greedy and started adding Christmas games. We used to have this day to ourselves, but Roger Goodell and them pigs at the NFL always want to hog every day of the week now," Barkley said on ESPN as the NBA’s schedule got started. "Christmas is an NBA day."

Barkley blasted the NFL in January 2024 for having an exclusive Peacock game during the playoffs.

VIKINGS SQUASH LIONS' PLAYOFF CHANCES ON CHRISTMAS DAY, FORCE 6 TURNOVERS

He said at the time that showing a playoff game through streaming was "low class."

"That’s not cool. They’re just being greedy pigs," he said on ESPN Radio at the time. "I’m glad some NFL players are taking some shots at them. … I know the NFL is the biggest thing in the world, but to put this game on Peacock and make people have to buy Peacock, that’s just low class. I’m disgusted."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The NFL’s domination over the sports conversation is only going to grow should the league and players agree to an 18th regular-season game, a notion that has been floated in recent years with the possibility of the Super Bowl moving to Presidents Day.