Nebraska grandfather killed in 'freak accident' at McDonald’s drive-thru

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A grandfather was killed just days before Christmas in what officials have described as a "freak accident" at a McDonald's drive-thru in Nebraska.

Michael Dickinson, 69, was crushed to death after he was pinned between his vehicle and the payment window on Tuesday morning in Grand Island.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Grand Island police.

Police said the victim's next of kin were notified of his death.

USPS WORKER FOUND DEAD INSIDE MAILING MACHINE IN MICHIGAN: 'DEEPLY SADDENED BY THE LOSS'

Police Division Chief Dean Elliott told KSNB-TV that the incident was "100% a freak accident."

"It appears the deceased opened the door to further reach out of the window for payment purposes," he said.

"We’re not sure if the vehicle lurched forward or what happened, but he became pinned between the door frame and the drive-thru window counter," Elliott added.

GRANDFATHER ALLEGEDLY 'BOILED ALIVE' AFTER 136-DEGREE SHOWER SCALDS SKIN AT CALIFORNIA HOTEL

A McDonald’s employee attempted to save the man by vaulting through the passenger side of the car, but was unsuccessful in the effort to free Dickinson, Elliott told KSNB. The employee was also injured in the rescue attempt.

The incident remains under investigation.

Dickinson's right leg was amputated in 2021, his daughter wrote on Facebook, adding that he was fitted with a prosthetic a few months later and re-learned how to walk. She did not say why his leg was removed.

His family remembered "his love" on their first Christmas without him, recounting his willingness "to help and be there when it mattered most."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"A skilled and hardworking mechanic, Michael took pride in his work and had a gift for fixing what was broken. It reflected who he was – reliable, practical, and dedicated," his family wrote.

"Though his life was cut short, Michael’s love, loyalty, and kindness will live on in the hearts of his family and friends. He will be dearly missed and always remembered," the post added.