Vikings squash Lions' playoff chances on Christmas Day, force 6 turnovers

The Detroit Lions were hoping for a gift from the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas. Instead, they got a lump of coal and then some.

The Vikings played spoiler with an upset victory over their NFC North rival, 23-10.

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison didn’t touch the ball until the fourth quarter and made the biggest play of the night. He took a handoff from quarterback Max Brosmer, found space on the right side of the line of scrimmage and powered through the Swiss cheese Lions defense.

The 66-yard touchdown run extended the Vikings’ lead to 10 points. On the Lions’ next drive, Jared Goff committed the team’s sixth turnover on the night. The Lions had four fumbles and two interceptions. Goff was responsible for five of them. Jahmyr Gibbs also had a fumble.

A win for Detroit would have kept its playoff hopes alive at least for another two days, but the loss sinks the team’s dreams altogether after being in the postseason the last two years and finishing the 2024 season with a 15-2 record.

Since their Week 8 bye, the Lions have looked a bit lost. Detroit has lost six of its last nine games. The team only picked up wins against NFC East teams — the New York Giants, Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys. They needed overtime to get past the Giants.

Detroit drops to 8-8 on the season with the loss.

Goff was 18-for-29 for 197 yards passing and a touchdown pass. He was sacked five times. Amon-Ra St. Brown led the Lions with eight catches for 68 yards. Isaac TeSlaa had three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown catch.

Brosmer started the game for an injured J.J. McCarthy. He was 9 of 16 for 51 yards. Justin Jefferson had four catches for 30 yards. Aaron Jones added a rushing touchdown.

The win was the fourth straight for the Vikings. They are 8-8 with the Green Bay Packers left on their schedule.