Kentucky

UPS plane crash in Louisville claims 15th victim weeks after fiery takeoff failure

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg confirms Alain Rodriguez Colina passed away on Christmas Day, more than seven weeks after the Nov. 4 disaster

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
NTSB releases preliminary report on UPS plane crash Video

NTSB releases preliminary report on UPS plane crash

Former NTSB investigator Charley Pereira joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to analyze a new report on the UPS plane crash in Louisville, noting no official cause has been determined and reviewing footage showing the left engine breaking loose during takeoff.

A man who was severely injured in the fiery crash of a UPS cargo plane in Louisville, Kentucky, has died more than seven weeks later, bringing the total number of fatalities from the crash to 15.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg identified the victim as Alain Rodriguez Colina, saying that he died Thursday after suffering critical injuries in the crash.

"It is with great sadness that I just learned Alain Rodriguez Colina has passed," Greenberg wrote in an X post on Thursday evening. "Alain is the 15th victim of the UPS Flight 2976 accident. He suffered severe injuries at the time of the crash and passed earlier this Christmas Day. May Alain’s memory be a blessing."

UPS CARGO PLANE ENGINE FELL OFF BEFORE FIERY KENTUCKY CRASH THAT KILLED 11, FBI INVESTIGATING

The UPS plane was seen on fire prior to the fatal Nov. 5 crash.

The UPS plane was seen on fire prior to the fatal Nov. 4 crash. (NTSB)

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reacted to the updated death toll on X, urging people to "pray for these families today and in the days, months and years to come so they know they are not alone and they are loved."

Colina’s death marks the latest development in one of the deadliest U.S. aviation disasters this year.

On Nov. 4, UPS Flight 2976 crashed moments after departing Louisville International Airport, slamming into a nearby industrial area and killing three crew members and 11 people on the ground.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said that the Honolulu-bound cargo plane's left engine separated from the aircraft and burst into flames shortly after takeoff.

US GOVERNMENT ADMITS FAULT IN DEADLY POTOMAC RIVER COLLISION THAT KILLED 67 PEOPLE IN WASHINGTON DC

Louisville plane crash

Fire and smoke mark where a UPS cargo plane crashed near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Nov. 4, in Louisville, Kentucky. The fully fueled plane crashed shortly after takeoff with a shelter-in-place order issued for within 5 miles of the airport. (Stephen Cohen/Getty Images)

Black box data indicates that the plane only reached just 30 feet above ground level before the crash.

Airport surveillance footage shows the left engine and pylon separating from the wing shortly after the airplane rotated, with a fire igniting on the left engine, according to the NTSB report.

The left engine later slammed onto the ground, and a fire ignited near the left pylon attachment to the wing, which continued until the plane crashed into a nearby storage yard and two buildings, the report said.

UPS cargo plane goes down CCTV

CCTV footage from a Kentucky business showed the moment a UPS wide-body cargo plane went down on Nov. 4, 2025.  (Kentucky Truck Parts & Service)

Investigators also said the left pylon’s aft mount broke, allowing the engine to detach, adding that they found tiny cracks that grew over time around boltholes in the mount, until it failed under normal stress.

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
