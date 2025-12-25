Travis Kelce held without touchdown in possible final home game as Broncos narrowly top Chiefs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce had three of his five catches on the Kansas City Chiefs’ final drive against the Denver Broncos, but the team couldn’t do enough to win the game.

Kelce, in what may have been his final game at Arrowhead Stadium before potentially calling it quits, had five catches for 36 yards. Denver won the game, 20-13.

The tight end threw his gloves to the crowd as he walked back to the locker room.

Kansas City’s offense was pretty putrid the entire night but the game came down to the wire.

The Chiefs suffered their first penalty of the night at the worst moment. The Broncos were lined up to go for it on 4th-and-2 from Kansas City’s 9-yard line. As Bo Nix called signals, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones committed an offside penalty. It gave the Broncos a fresh set of downs and the chance to deliver the dagger into the hearts of Chiefs fans.

Nix found R.J. Harvey for the go-ahead score with 1:45 left in the game. It proved to be the game-winner.

The second-year Broncos quarterback finished 26-of-38 with 182 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Harvey. The lone interception led to a touchdown drive for the Chiefs.

Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun had 66 passing yards on three completions. He threw a touchdown pass to Brashard Smith.

Kansas City only had 139 yards of total offense. By the end of the game, much of the focus was on Kelce.

Taylor Swift showed up to the game to support Kelce. She was seen briefly on the Amazon Prime Video broadcast.

Retirement rumors have swirled around Kelce since last year. But it picked up over the course of the year as his production just didn’t look the same as in years past. He spoke to former NFL star Tony Gonzalez about his impending decision.

"I think I’m still searching for those answers. I think, obviously, the way this one ended with a sour taste in my mouth, I feel motivated, but I got to make the right decision for me," he told Gonzalez. "I’ve got to hope that, you know, if I do want to come back, the Chiefs are willing to bring me back.

"So it’s a two-way street on that, but, at the same time, man, I am, at this point in this year, I’m just trying to finish out and give Chiefs Kingdom everything I got and go out there and do it with some of that flair that you said I play with."

He said he would lean on his brother, Jason, and Gonzalez for some added advice.

Kansas City was already eliminated from the playoffs and injuries hampered any chance of the team playing spoiler.