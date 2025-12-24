Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Digital's News Quiz: December 26, 2025

This week’s News Quiz covers Erika Kirk's 2028 presidential endorsement and Johnny Carson's list of banned guests

By Fox News Staff Fox News

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz, where Erika Kirk makes Turning Point USA's endorsement for the 2028 presidential election, and Johnny Carson's list of guests banned from "The Tonight Show" is exposed.

Looking for more of a challenge?

Retiring Cardinal Timothy Dolan's successor and the charges against Nick Reiner in the killing of his parents, Rob and Michelle Reiner, are revealed in last week's News Quiz.

Test your knowledge of TV treasures and weather wonders in this week's American Culture Quiz.

