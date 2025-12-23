I’m the new Virginia governor and affordability is what everyone needs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This November, Virginians elected me to be their 75th governor with the largest margin of victory for a Democrat in modern history, in part because I’ve been focused above all on one big issue: affordability.

Across Virginia, I heard from families in every community, in every part of our commonwealth about the impact of high costs. I met seniors struggling to afford prescription drugs, parents worried about rising energy bills and graduates just breaking into the workforce who couldn't find housing that they could afford.

But I also heard a loud refrain from one other group: business leaders. No matter where I traveled, I met executives and entrepreneurs who were struggling to find the right candidates to fill job openings and increasingly worried that Virginia’s best employees and talent were being priced out of the commonwealth.

The numbers reflect those worries. More than 70% of Virginians believe there isn’t enough housing available that they can afford to rent or buy, according to recent polling. And nationwide, nearly half of Americans say that everyday costs are difficult to afford.

Financial pressures don’t just strain household budgets; they shape where people can build their lives. The U.S. Census Bureau found that almost half of college students in Virginia leave within five years of graduation — a rate that’s above the national average. When people want to work here, they should be able to work, afford a home and ultimately afford to create a life here. They shouldn’t be forced to move across the country or wait on the sidelines because of the cost of their healthcare or housing.

High costs aren’t just a quality-of-life concern, but a matter of economic competitiveness. If we fail to act, we risk slower economic growth, lower tax revenue, and declining productivity — consequences that would disadvantage Virginia for decades to come.

That’s why I’ve said my incoming administration will be relentlessly focused on making Virginia more affordable — so we can attract and retain the best workers, companies, and business leaders. As governor, I will make sure that Virginians have every reason to stay here and build their futures. At the same time, I will make it clear to workers and companies across the country why we are the best place to start a career or expand a business.

Addressing the affordability crisis starts with ensuring Virginians know they can find a home or apartment that meets their needs and budget. My administration will work to eliminate outdated policies that make it harder to build, follow the success of other states by creating a revolving loan fund to encourage mixed-income development, and give localities the power to protect affordable housing in their communities.

A thriving workforce also needs access to affordable and accessible healthcare. The threats to the Affordable Care Act, massive federal cuts to the healthcare safety net, and fewer healthcare providers — particularly in rural Virginia — are putting Virginians’ health and safety at risk.

These are tough challenges, but my administration is ready to find feasible solutions to protect Virginians’ access to affordable coverage — whether that is through the ACA Marketplace or Medicaid. We will also focus on lowering costs for patients at the pharmacy counter, in part by cracking down on predatory practices by pharmacy benefit managers that drive up the cost of prescription drugs.

Finally, both consumers and businesses deserve the certainty that comes with a predictable energy bill. Here in Virginia, we will prioritize increasing energy generation to meet rising demand, including by supporting our nation-leading offshore wind industry and making it easier to install solar in commonsense locations, such as rooftops and parking lots. We will also build on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s work to encourage companies to develop the next generation of energy technology, like the world’s first commercial fusion power plant being built right here in Virginia.

By lowering the cost of living, we can give Virginians the confidence to bet on themselves and take the kind of risks that power our economy — whether that means developing new skills to match job opportunities in their area, pursuing an advanced degree to increase future earnings, or starting a business to give their families long-term financial freedom. As the next governor of Virginia, I’m ready to work with anyone, including President Donald Trump, to make life less expensive. Because high costs and the inability to retain and attract top talent to Virginia affect everyone — no matter your party affiliation, and no matter if your company has five employees or 5,000.

Virginia is competing against 49 states and the District of Columbia for both the best talent in America and the businesses that inevitably follow that talent. As governor, I intend for Virginia to dominate.