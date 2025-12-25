Biden nearly invisible in own Christmas family photo as Hunter takes center stage position

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Joe Biden shared a family photo on social media on Christmas Eve, sparking online criticism after he appeared partially visible in the image while son Hunter stood front and center.

The photo shows several members of the Biden family standing in front of a decorated Christmas tree, with Hunter positioned prominently in the foreground.

Former first lady Jill Biden is also in the image, standing in front of the former president, with her head partially obstructing his face. All other family members appear fully framed and clearly visible.

In the X post accompanying the image, Biden wrote, "Wishing you a peaceful and joyful Christmas Eve filled with joy."

The post did not address the framing of the photo, and representatives for Biden did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The image circulated widely on social media following its release, with users commenting on the positioning and composition of the family members shown.

One person posted a close-up of Biden’s face, writing, "Took me a while to find ya, champ."

Another commenter wrote, "I think it’s disrespectful to put the eldest family member in the back of a photo taken for the former president’s social media."

Appearing to compare the image to a Where’s Waldo? scene, one person wrote, "Where’s Joe?"

Another user asked Biden in the comments, "Why are you in the back, blocked by Jill?"

Other users questioned why Hunter was positioned so prominently in the photo, with some comments focusing specifically on his placement.

One person wrote, "Hunter is the alpha now."

Additional posts shared altered versions of the image, depicting Hunter either shirtless or with a white substance under his nose.

"Wishing you and your entire family (specially your son) a white Christmas," one user wrote.

Not all the comments were critical of the photo or the former president.

One person wrote, "Wishing you and your family a peaceful and joyful Christmas. Your strength and love inspire us all." Another added, "Wishing you a peaceful Christmas Eve too, Mr. President. Let's hope the spirit of goodwill extends into the new year and helps bridge some of the divides we've seen. The image is a nice reminder of simpler times."

Several others shared similar sentiments, including messages reading, "Merry Christmas to the whole Biden family!"