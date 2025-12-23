Travelers warned as dangerous airplane sleeping position gains popularity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A viral TikTok trend claiming to offer better sleep on airplanes is raising alarms over passenger safety.

Videos show passengers pulling their feet onto their seats and securing their legs with a seat belt while trying to sleep during flights — a position that has sparked debate about comfort, etiquette and potential health risks.

The trend has drawn mixed reactions across social media. Some users questioned whether the position would actually be comfortable, while others raised safety concerns.

Several TikTok users said the position was not allowed by flight crews, noting that flight attendants intervened when they tried it onboard.

"I tried to do this and the flight attendant made me stop," one commenter wrote.

Another person recalled being "yelled at by a flight attendant" after attempting the setup.

Others who tested the trend said it came with drawbacks.

One video creator acknowledged that while the position felt comfortable at first, her legs fell asleep.

Some commenters also pointed to other physical discomforts, with one joking, "My stomach could never" — referencing gas and digestive issues during flights.

Medical experts warn that the trend could pose serious health risks, particularly on longer flights.

Carole Lieberman, M.D., a Beverly Hills–based board-certified psychiatrist with experience in providing mental health programming for airline passengers, told Fox News Digital the position may increase the risk of deep vein thrombosis.

"This trend is very dangerous because it keeps the legs in a tightly compressed position," Lieberman said.

She warned that blood clots can have life-threatening consequences.

"Deep vein thrombosis can cause pulmonary embolisms, which can be deadly," she said.

Prolonged sitting during flights can increase the risk of blood clots, according to the Mayo Clinic. Measures such as wearing compression socks and moving the legs regularly can help support circulation.

An etiquette expert said the practice conflicts with standard expectations of airplane etiquette.

Jacqueline Whitmore, an etiquette expert and former flight attendant based in Florida, told Fox News Digital that placing feet on the airplane seats in front of you is generally considered poor etiquette.

She did say that, in her view, there are limited circumstances where it may be more acceptable.

"Take your shoes off and put socks or slippers on. This protects the seat as well as your feet," she said. "You can also cover your feet with your jacket or a blanket."

Whitmore added that passengers should only consider doing so if no one is seated next to them. She also said it might be done to avoid discomfort, and said it is more appropriate on longer flights.

Fox News Digital reached out to several airlines for comment about the practice.