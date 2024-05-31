Trump fires warning shot to Biden as he gets ready to hit campaign trail again and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

'BUCKLE UP' – Trump fires warning shot to Biden as he's freed to hit campaign trail following historic conviction. Continue reading …

'NOT OVER' – Trump attorney says he doesn't believe former president got a fair trial. Continue reading …

‘ABSOLUTELY INSANE’ – Americans react to Trump's stunning conviction in New York trial. Continue reading …

WINNERS AND LOSERS – Here's who came out on top following Trump's guilty verdict. Continue reading …

CASHING OUT – Biden-Harris campaign immediately fundraises off Trump's guilty verdict. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

'GUILTY' – Trump becomes the first former president convicted of a crime in United States' history. Continue reading …

DATE IS SET – Trump to be sentenced just days before accepting GOP nomination for president. Continue reading …

CASH DASH – Trump and Biden quickly fundraise off former president's guilty verdict. Continue reading …

FIRST ON FOX – State Dept must end 'obsession' with DEI and ‘depoliticize,’ report claims. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

'JUSTICE' AND 'TRAVESTY' – The internet erupts after Trump guilty verdict. Continue reading …

HOLD THE PRESS – USA Today quietly deleting Sen. John Kennedy's op-ed is latest of bizarre editorial moves by newspaper giant. Continue reading …

'THERE WERE CHEERS' – Biden campaign HQ broke out in 'cheers' after Trump guilty verdict was announced: ABC correspondent. Continue reading …

ON DEFENSE – Brittney Griner responds to critics claiming she's unpatriotic. Continue reading …

OPINION

KATE MONROE – Biden picked illegal immigrants over veterans. We must fix it before it’s too late. Continue reading …

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM – Americans stand with Israel and we need to prove it to the world. Continue reading …

-

PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Putin must be 'laughing' watching Judge Merchan run his courtroom like a ‘Kremlin crony.’ Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – New York v. Trump was never about the law. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – NY v. Trump is a conviction without a crime. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Seinfeld shares his affinity for real masculinity. See video …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘PIER’ PRESSURE – Lifeguard sues LA County after he says he was punished for refusing to fly Progress Pride flag. Continue reading …

WORD PLAY – Why do we say ‘all hands on deck’ and other popular expressions? 3 fun idioms with unique meanings. Continue reading …

NEWS QUIZ – Robert De Niro, an alligator in trouble and other crazy headlines this week to test your knowledge – see how you stack up! Continue reading …

NFL CHAMPS – Chiefs to visit White House: Key storylines to know before Super Bowl title celebration. Continue reading …

WEDDING STUNNER – A penguin-loving bride does a double-take when the ring bearer waddles into her wedding ceremony. See video …

WATCH

VOTER PANEL – Americans react to Trump's guilty verdict: ‘Complete failure of our justice system.’ See video …

MARK SMITH – Attorney reveals the 'easiest' way for Trump's conviction to be reversed. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Donald J. Trump was convicted on all 34 felony counts and will be sentenced just a few days before the Republican Convention. How convenient! But most Americans, including people in that very courtroom, can't even identify the alleged felonies. That's because this is a conviction without a crime against Joe Biden's chief political rival in the middle of a presidential campaign."

– SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn













SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)







DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.