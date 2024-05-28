Why do we say ‘all hands on deck’ and other popular expressions? 3 fun idioms with unique meanings

With thousands of words in the English language, some are bound to have different meanings.

Some words originated in countries other than the United States — and many have unique origin stories.

Such metaphorical expressions as "under the weather" and "cat got your tongue" were created and popularized over time.

But what did they originally mean?

And why do we use them today?

Here are three idioms related to hands with fun backstories.

3 popular sayings about hands

1. ‘All hands on deck’

To have "all hands on deck" means that all those available are needed to help contribute toward a goal, a project, a purpose or some other kind of important effort.

For example, if a deadline is quickly approaching, one might ask for "all hands on deck" to help ensure the work gets done and the deadline is met.

The phrase's origins have nautical connections, according to sources: Sailors or pirates who would be called to the deck of the boat or ship when help was needed.

Merriam-Webster claims the saying is used when "every person is needed or called to assist."

2. 'Goes hand in hand’

The idiom "goes hand in hand" is typically used to describe things that are connected or related or complementary in some way.

For example, a chef and a nutritionist would "work hand in hand" to create a menu, as Britannica notes.

Dictionary Online says the first records of the literal "hand in hand" saying come from the 1300s, while the figurative saying didn't appear until the 1500s.

The saying is meant to capture the action of two people walking hand in hand and fitting together — implying the two items or people in a particular conversation also fit the same.

3. ‘Have to hand it to you’

The idiom "have to hand it to you" is typically used when praising or complimenting another person about an achievement or milestone, especially one that might be surprising or unexpected.

If a student performs well on the SAT exam, for example, a person might say, "Great job. Have to hand it to you!"

Same for someone who might have made a sale; forged a relationship; gotten a new job; or any other type of achievement.

The Cambridge Dictionary says the idiom is used when "you want to show that you admire someone."

The origin of the metaphoric meaning is unknown.