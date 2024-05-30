Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Putin must be 'laughing' watching Judge Merchan run his courtroom like a 'Kremlin crony'

Putin is 'laughing' following the Trump verdict, Laura says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Laura: Putin must be laughing Video

Laura: Putin must be laughing

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Americans are seeing a 'once-unthinkable low' after the Trump verdict on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shreds "Soviet-style justice" in the guilty verdict of NY v. Trump on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Just to recap, we know President Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts in lower Manhattan, and if that's the case, I really think we've reached the sub-basement of U.S. history — this once-unthinkable low. So, even when it's sunny, by the way, in the nation's capital, when Biden is speaking, always expect a storm of lies and stumbles with wide bands of irony moving through.  

FORMER MSNBC ANCHOR TRASHES BIDEN AFTER $320M GAZA PIER FALLS APART: 'WHAT A BLOODY S---SHOW' 

Putin must be laughing watching Judge Merchan run his courtroom like any Kremlin crony would run his own in Moscow. Whenever a viable threat to his power base emerges, just take it out with Soviet-style justice. Find a crime — any crime — and charge him with it. This is what's facing Biden's likely successor now, Donald Trump.  

Remember when they used to accuse him of Russian collusion? Well, what they're doing is Russian impersonation here, and like any show trial, the jackals who cheered on the prosecution, they — of course — are going to indulge in the sickest of fantasies: Close your eyes and everyone imagine Trump at Rikers. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.