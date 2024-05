News Quiz: May 31, 2024

This week's News Quiz from Fox News Digital includes questions about a prehistoric discovery in the deep dark depths of a U.S. lake and a rookie WNBA star's big win.

One media personality admitted to Fox News both he and Robert De Niro have "Trump Derangement Syndrome." Who was it? Charlamagne tha God

Bill Maher

Ryan Seacrest

Howard Stern TOUGH TO SWALLOW: Memorial Day barbecues were projected to cost how much more this year, compared to 2023? 5%

10%

15%

20% The Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of the National Rifle Association (NRA) in a key First Amendment case. Which liberal justice authored the opinion? Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

Justice Elena Kagan

Justice Sonia Sotomayor Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark put up 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists against which team to win her first pro game? New York Liberty

Los Angeles Sparks

Las Vegas Aces

Connecticut Sun The Democratic National Committee announced it would take the unusual step of nominating President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris virtually for what reason? Scheduling issues in Chicago

Election rules in Ohio

Concerns about COVID-19

To nominate Biden before the Republican National Committee nominates Donald Trump What are these ancient artifacts, found inside a lake in Wisconsin? Canoes

Catapults

Cabin floor planks

Coffins Which "Top Gun: Maverick" star almost went broke waiting for the film's release? Miles Teller

Jay Ellis

Monica Barbaro

Glen Powell Florida officers recently "arrested" a nuisance alligator at a 104-year-old woman's home. What did an officer jokingly say as they hauled the reptile away? "Later, gator"

"Book 'em, Danno"

"Hit the road, Jack"

"Leave the grandmas alone"

