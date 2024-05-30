News Quiz: May 31, 2024

This week's News Quiz from Fox News Digital includes questions about a prehistoric discovery in the deep dark depths of a U.S. lake and a rookie WNBA star's big win.

Do you know these headlines? Click below to test your news knowledge!

Take our quiz below. App users: Click here.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>One media personality admitted to Fox News both he and Robert De Niro have "Trump Derangement Syndrome." Who was it?</h3><ul><li>Charlamagne tha God</li><li>Bill Maher</li><li>Ryan Seacrest</li><li>Howard Stern</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>TOUGH TO SWALLOW: Memorial Day barbecues were projected to cost how much more this year, compared to 2023?</h3><ul><li>5%</li><li>10%</li><li>15%</li><li>20%</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of the National Rifle Association (NRA) in a key First Amendment case. Which liberal justice authored the opinion?</h3><ul><li>Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson</li><li>Justice Elena Kagan</li><li>Justice Sonia Sotomayor</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark put up 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists against which team to win her first pro game?</h3><ul><li>New York Liberty</li><li>Los Angeles Sparks</li><li>Las Vegas Aces</li><li>Connecticut Sun</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Democratic National Committee announced it would take the unusual step of nominating President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris virtually for what reason?</h3><ul><li>Scheduling issues in Chicago</li><li>Election rules in Ohio</li><li>Concerns about COVID-19</li><li>To nominate Biden before the Republican National Committee nominates Donald Trump</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What are these ancient artifacts, found inside a lake in Wisconsin?</h3><ul><li>Canoes</li><li>Catapults</li><li>Cabin floor planks</li><li>Coffins</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which "Top Gun: Maverick" star almost went broke waiting for the film's release?</h3><ul><li>Miles Teller</li><li>Jay Ellis</li><li>Monica Barbaro</li><li>Glen Powell</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Florida officers recently "arrested" a nuisance alligator at a 104-year-old woman's home. What did an officer jokingly say as they hauled the reptile away?</h3><ul><li>"Later, gator"</li><li>"Book 'em, Danno"</li><li>"Hit the road, Jack"</li><li>"Leave the grandmas alone"</li></ul></section>

Did you see the arrest of the world's top golfer in last week's News Quiz? Click here to give it a try.

Test your command of Hollywood's hottest tunes and the high cost of freedom with this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

For a look at all of our quizzes, click here.

Check back next Friday for our latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!