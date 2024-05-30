Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Quizzes

News Quiz: May 31, 2024

A liberal Supreme Court justice writes in favor of the NRA and other crazy headlines this week to test your knowledge – see how you stack up!

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Robert De Niro split image with Florida police officer

Actor Robert De Niro's anti-Trump tirade and a Florida police officer's rather unusual reptilian arrest are among the big new stories featured in this week's news quiz. (Getty Images/Fox News)

This week's News Quiz from Fox News Digital includes questions about a prehistoric discovery in the deep dark depths of a U.S. lake and a rookie WNBA star's big win.

Do you know these headlines? Click below to test your news knowledge!

Take our quiz below. App users: Click here.

Did you see the arrest of the world's top golfer in last week's News Quiz? Click here to give it a try.  

Test your command of Hollywood's hottest tunes and the high cost of freedom with this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

For a look at all of our quizzes, click here.

Check back next Friday for our latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!

This article was written by Fox News staff.