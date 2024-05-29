Lifeguard sues LA County, alleges he was punished for refusing to fly Progress Pride flag

A devout Christian lifeguard filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County Fire Department, claiming the government's requirement to fly the rainbow Progress Pride flag forced him to choose between his job and his faith.

"I felt like I was being targeted or entrapped by [Section] Chief [Arthur] Lester and my religious beliefs were not being taken seriously," Captain Jeffrey Little wrote in a complaint to the county, which was included in the suit. "He did not notify me of this change and gave me no heads up that the flags would be flying."

In March 2023, the LA County Board of Supervisors passed a motion requiring the Progress Pride flag — a rainbow flag that has additional colors to represent transgender people and people of color — to be flown at county facilities throughout June, known as LGBTQ "Pride" month. Little requested a religious accommodation that would exempt him from personally raising the Pride flag at his station, according to the suit.

The request was granted the same day, and Little, who has served the Los Angeles County Fire Department for over 22 years, was promised he wouldn't have to raise the flag himself or ensure that it was raised at his station.

However, when he arrived at work two days later, one of his supervisors left three Pride flags near his station and lifeguards were ordered to fly the flags, according to the lawsuit.

Little said he took down the flags and, later that day, followed up with human resources, which told him his religious accomodation request was now denied. Lester, his supervising officer, ordered Little to put up the flag at his tower, according to the suit.

Little cited his religious beliefs and refused, but was told his religious beliefs "do not matter," the complaint said. The chief then hoisted the flag himself and informed Little it must fly there the entire month.

Afterward, Little was removed from his role on a background investigation unit despite his "exemplary record" and there "never being any concerns with his work or reputation," his lawyer, Paul Jonna of the Thomas More Society, told Fox News Digital. The lifeguard

"He courageously stood on principle and asked for a simple religious accommodation, which he is rightfully and legally due, only to be first denied, then threatened, harassed, discriminated and retaliated against for his widely shared Christian religious beliefs," Jonna said in a statement.

Little also allegedly received a death threat against him and his daughters at his family home, according to the suit. For the remainder of the month, Little was forced to use up his vacation time to avoid flying the Pride flag at his work station, Jonna said.

As Pride month approached this year, Little once again sought a religious accomodation so he wouldn't be forced to fly the flag. However, Jonna told Fox News Digital his requests were "essentially ignored," leading him to seek legal counsel.

In addition to the fire department, Little's suit names three lifeguard chiefs as plaintiffs and claims religious discrimination, retaliation and harassment and violations of the First Amendment.

Jonna argued his client's accomodation request should be granted because it is "so narrow" and puts no burden on his employer.

"In this case it's so easy," the attorney told Fox News Digital. "There are situations where accommodating a religious observer would be difficult. This is not one of them. This is the most straightforward possible accommodation request. And yet they're just ignoring him."

The suit seeks "damages and injunctive relief—a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction—to protect Captain Little’s religious rights during Pride Month," the Thomas More Society said.

The LA County Fire Department told Fox News Digital it does not comment on personnel issues or ongoing litigation.

